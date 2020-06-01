Refurbishing an Old Grill vs Buying a New One – 2020 Guide

At the end of the summer season, many gas grills get hauled off by the waste treatment companies. Some of these grills are still good to use, with a little maintenance. This article will give you some suggestions for refurbishing your old outdoor gas grill. So don’t go investing a lot of money in a new grill at Lowe’s yet.

Steps to Refurbish Your Grill

First, remove the gas tank from your grill. Make sure that it is turned all the way off. Remove the top and bottom grill grates. Set them to the side to be cleaned individually. Next, remove your burners and the burner brace and carryover tubes. The carryover tubes will rust and wear out the easiest. It might be best to replace them altogether. The burner brace is part of this part.

If you need parts for replacement, Check your grill for a company number, web site, model number. Google in the companies name. Usually, places like Char-broil.com will have all the parts and prices listed for you. You can then order what you need.

The burners are the little round burners with the holes in them. Some burners are not round but straight. You can easily remove them by hand to work on. You will need a wire brush, long but thin finishing nail. Use your wire brush first to remove any excess black (burnt) debris on your burners. Use the thin nail to open up each hole. If the nail is too large, then use a piece of wire to open these holes. You can also use grill cleaners of all types to help remove his burnt debris.

With everything out of your grill, use a stiff putty knife and start removing the excess build-up on the inside of the grill. This will take some strong manual labor. If you have a high powered water sprayer, rinse it out good. A car wash will also have what you need, too.

Clean your grill grates. You need to clean both the bottom and top for a good burn from the grill. Use your wire brush and grill cleaner. Some cleaners that you put on have to sit for a bit. Your power washer will help clean it, too.

Once everything is clean, reassemble your grill. Replace parts that are bad with new parts. Using bad parts are very dangerous. Rusted out parts encourage a fire or explosion. Be sure to check your igniter. If it is slow starting your grill, get another.

Once, you have the grill back together, give it a test run. Watch your burners closely to make sure they function properly. It is a good idea to let it burn for at least 10 minutes. This will help burn out in access debris.

Refurbishing your used grill, will save you money. So just because the old grill isn’t working like it should, don’t trash it. You can still get some years out of it, be refurbishing it. However, these steps aren’t too convenient for busy people, or for those who don’t have to get down and get the work done. There are old grills that are beyond help too—those that have run their course—so owners are compelled to buy a new grill.

One of the known types of grills are Infrared Grills, as using infrared heat to cook food on a gas-powered grill combines the flavor of charcoal grilling with the speed and simplicity of using a traditional gas grill. If you’re considering getting an infrared grill, Char-Broil is one of the reliable and advanced models you may consider. But if you are looking for another type of grill, perhaps a gas or a pellet grill, Outdoor Cooking Pros can help you find what’s the best grill for you.

Buying a Char-Broil Infrared Grill

Char-Broil is a barbecue grill manufacturing company that claims it is number one in infrared grills. The infrared technology produces more intense heat than conventional gas grills because the latter cook by convection heat. Conversely, infrared heat is instant, radiant and can reach temperatures nearly twice what a traditional gas grill can. When the heat hits the surface of foods, the infrared process seals in juices faster and better. These unique features require some adjustments to use the grill efficiently and achieve the best results.

Flame Control

One of the most common problems of users is controlling the flame on the Char-Broil gas grill. This is usually caused by a poor connection in the gas line fittings, a damaged part, a clog in the gas line or the accidental activation of the overpressure device. If the connections are secure and there are no damaged parts or obstructions, the low flames are probably due to the interference of the overpressure device.

Resetting the Grill & Gas Functions

It is easy to accidentally activate the overpressure safety valve, which is supposed to minimize the gas flow in case of a gas leak. However, if you turn on the grill’s control knobs prior to turning on the liquid propane tank gas valve, the safety valve kicks in and the grill will only heat to around 250 or 350 degrees Fahrenheit, regardless of the burner settings. To correct this, turn off all control knobs on the tank and grill and disconnect the regulator from the tank. Wait 30 seconds and then reattach the grill and tank, making sure to activate the tank before the grill.

Natural Gas Conversion

Some cooks experience low flames in their Char-Broil infrared grill when they convert them to use natural gas instead of liquid propane. You must have a grill that is adaptable and use the conversion kit available from the manufacturer to make a safe and effective conversion. If you have followed the conversion instructions and the grill flames are still inadequate, contact the gas utility company and have a service representative check the unit, as only a professional can test the pressure levels of the gas. If the grill produces more than 65,000 BTUs (British thermal units), a standard 3/8-inch hose may not be adequate and require replacement with a 1/2-inch hose.

Other Common Problems

A common complaint from new users of Char-Broil grills is that food is overcooked. If you are accustomed to grilling on a standard charcoal or gas grill, you must cook foods for less time on a Char-Broil grill, as the heat is much more intense than the other methods. Avoid using wood or wood chips that are damp as they may impart a bitter taste in foods. Only use cooking oils with high smoking points like canola, cottonseed, safflower or peanut varieties as others will burn the exterior of the food.