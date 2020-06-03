Quibi Pays Reese Witherspoon $6M For Voice-Over, Layoffs Staff

Reese Witherspoon voices the show “Fierce Queens” for the Quibi platform which is in part owned by her husband Jim Toth. For this short gig, Witherspoon was paid a whopping $6 million. On the other side, the source told PageSix, that the start-up company is “cutting overtime for its lowest-level staffers and quietly let go of others”.

“Quibi may have to implement cutbacks, and people are fuming that stars like Reese got paid millions”, the insider added.

Quibi was created to be an entertainment platform aimed at commuters and people on the go, hiring the biggest stars from JLo to James LeBron to make content. The platform flopped terribly since it was launched in the midst of coronavirus pandemic with all the people at home in lockdown.

Still, there is no shortage of cash with $1.7 billion in funding but its subscription service and ad revenue are crucial to continuing to make content. To make matters worse, most subscribers are coming to the end of their free 90-day trials.

Co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg said in May: “It’s not up to what we wanted. It’s not close to what we wanted”.