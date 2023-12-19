Best Ways to Recover Data from Formatted Computer

Formatting any device, including your computer is helpful in many ways. But it wipes out all the files stored on your device. When you format your computer, all its stored content, whether it is memorable photos or videos, important office files, etc. gets deleted. The loss of data due to any reason can lead to stress and frustration. But don’t lose hope, as there are several Windows data recovery methods available online that you can try to recover data from formatted computer.

This article defines some best ways to recover data from formatted computers, providing you with practical solutions to mitigate the impact of such incidents. Just go with the recovery methods mentioned in this article to restore your lost data.

Is it Possible to Recover Data From Formatted Computers/PCs?

Many of you must be wondering if it is possible to restore data lost or deleted from a formatted device. The only answer to this is YES! You can recover your lost data as formatting doesn’t delete the data stored on the storage media; it only erases data present on address tables.

It means that you can always restore your lost data. But to enjoy smooth Windows data recovery to recover data lost from the formatted computer, make sure your data is not overwritten by any new file. So, it is good practice to avoid saving new files on your device after formatting it.

Why Is It Important to Format Computers?

Now that we know that formatting the computer will delete all the content (files and folders); ever wondered why formatting is still required? It is important in the realm of computer maintenance, data organization, and system optimization. Some important uses of formatting the computers are as follows:

Data Organization and Disk Cleanup: Continuous usage of any device scatter files and applications stored in it across the hard drive, decreases its performance. Formatting allows for a clean slate, organizing data more efficiently.

Virus or Malware Removal: If your computer is infected with malicious programs like viruses or malware, formatting can help to eliminate them. This process removes the infected files and restores the system to a healthy state.

Resolving Disk Errors: Disk errors, bad sectors, and other storage-related issues can occur with continuous usage. Formatting can help to identify and address these issues, improving the overall health and reliability of the storage device.

Disk Space Optimization: Formatting allows you to reclaim disk space that may be occupied by unnecessary or infected files. This helps you to maximize the available storage on your devices.

Easy Steps to Recover Data From Formatted Computer Without Backup

The best way to recover lost data on formatted Windows computers is by using a Windows data recovery software. Stellar Data Recovery Standard is an all-in-one recovery tool that allows restoring lost files from any device, whether it is corrupted, damaged, encrypted, or any other scenario in a few simple clicks. With the easy-to-use interface, the Stellar Data Recovery tool allows even non-tech-savvy users to restore lost files within the shortest time.

There are several amazing features which make the Stellar Data Recovery Standard tool best for the recovery of your lost files. These features include:

It is compatible to restore lost files from any Windows and Mac devices.

Supports the recovery of lost files of different types, including documents, images, videos, and many more.

Recover files from different formatted, corrupted, and encrypted drives.

It supports the recovery of lost files from all internal and external storage drives, including HDDs, SSDs, Micro SD cards, and more.

Allows you to preview the recoverable files, so you can select the required files and then save them back to your device.

If you would like to recover data from a formatted computer using the Stellar Data Recovery Standard tool, all you have to do is follow the below-given simple steps:

Step 01: Download, install and run the Stellar Data Recovery Standard tool on your computer. From the Select What to Recover window, select the type of file you need to restore and click Next.

Step 02: Now, select the folder location from where you need to restore lost files and click Scan.

Step 03: Select the files you want from the Preview window and click the Recover button to save them at the desired storage location.

Quick Steps to Recover Data Using Previous Version

If you have a habit of creating a backup of your important files, you can use it in case of any data loss. To make your life easier, here we have outlined the steps that you can apply to recover your deleted data using Windows built-in backup utility:

Firstly, locate and right-click on the folder where your deleted data were earlier stored.

Select “Restore Previous Versions” and navigate to the Previous Versions tab.

From the Previous Versions tab, select the version of the file you need to restore and click the “Restore” button.

Tips to Consider Before Formatting Computer

Before you proceed with formatting your computer, it is important to take some steps to ensure that any data loss issues don’t occur on it. Here are some tips to consider before formatting your computer:

Backup Your Data: The most important step before formatting is to back up all your important data. Create a backup of all your important documents, photos, videos, or other important files on the external hard drive, USB drive, or cloud storage location.

Download Drivers: Make sure your device has all the necessary drivers for your hardware components, especially network adapters and graphics cards. We recommend you download these drivers from the manufacturer’s website and save them to an external drive.

Check for Windows Update: Always ensure that your device OS is up-to-date with the latest security patches and updates. This prevents not only data loss but many other issues on your device.

Wrapping Up

Hope, the above-mentioned best ways to recover data from formatted computers help you to restore your lost data. Just go with these Windows data recovery methods and tips for successful data recovery. Remember, the key is to act quickly, so when you encounter the data loss issue, start applying these recovery steps to restore lost files. Additionally, make a habit of creating regular backups of your important files to help you in future.