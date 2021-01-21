How To Receive SMS From People Free Of Cost in 2021

A lot of individuals are constantly looking for different ways to cut some of their monthly expenses. And, if you’re in this situation as well, you might have done some research and found a method for sending, as well as receiving messages completely free of charge.

However, if you never used such services before, you might be confused about what these services are, as well as how they’re free. Fortunately for all people wondering the same thing, this article might be able to shed some light on the entire topic, so let’s take a closer look at the things you should know.

What is an SMS?

A text message or a short messaging service (SMS) has become one of the most common, yet completely powerful communication means. SMS is a text messaging system element that utilizes standard communication frameworks and protocols in order to exchange text messages on smartphone devices.

A Brief History And Introduction

You might have not realized this, but the very first text message wasn’t sent at the beginning of the 2000s. Instead, it was originally and successfully sent on December 3rd, 1992 by Neil Papworth, a test engineer working for a company titled the “Sema Group”.

During the testing, he used his computer device to compose and send a simple text message that stated “Merry Christmas”. Once he sent the message, his colleague Richard Jarvis received the SMS on his cellphone. After that, the short messaging service, or as it is more commonly referred to as SMS was commercially deployed on several cellular networks.

In a matter of days, it has become widely known as the most common medium of text communication all over the world. At the end of 2010, SMS became the most commonly used data application and services, with more than 3.5 billion active users from all over the globe, which equals approximately 80 percent of all cellphone users and consumers.

How Far Has SMS Come Today?

Nowadays, short messaging services (SMS) have established themselves as one of the most significant commercial industries, earning huge revenues all over the world. If you take a look at the statistics, you’ll learn that the worldwide average cost for sending one SMS is approximately 0.11 United States dollars.

In contrast, when communicating between different and varying telecommunication networks, the telecom networks charge each other interconnection fees of at least 0.04 United States dollars. Although SMS online is relatively an emerging industry, Web-based chatting applications such as Apple’s iMessage, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Viber, WeChat (used by Chinese residents), and Line (used by Japanese residents) are giving it a tough competition.

These web-based messaging platforms, applications, and services are easily accessible, mostly because everyone has a smartphone that is connected to the Internet. According to a report, more than 97 percent of mobile phone users utilize these alternative messaging apps at least once every day or every other day. However, is there a way to switch back to SMS messaging without needing to pay for sending the messages?

How to Receive SMS For Free?

The only possible way and method for receiving and sending SMS messages online and without any charges are to obtain a free, virtual number for yourself. By obtaining such a number, it’ll allow you to send and receive text messages, calls, as well as voicemails without having to pay for the services you used.

It could also be utilized for registering on different platforms, websites, as well as a few chatting applications, all of which will allow your identity to stay hidden. A wide range of online services and companies will allow you to obtain the virtual, temporary number for free, which means that you’ll be able to enjoy all the free benefits and perks that come with it. One such platform is receive-smss.com

What Does receive-smss.com Do And What Can it Help Me With?

When you access receive-smss.com, you’ll see that it is a website that provides and offers people a virtual telephone number, completely free of cost. And, if you choose to use such services, you’ll be able to quickly receive text messages, however, you’ll also be able to make free calls, and receive voicemails as well.

Once you obtain the provided virtual number, you’ll be capable of using it for registering on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Google, Instagram, but, you can also use it for signing up for different messaging apps including Telegram, WhatsApp, Viber, and so on.

You should know that you’ll not be able to use this number for as long as you want to, instead, they’ll become completely inactive after a fixed period of time. However, once your time is up, you can use receive-smss.com for obtaining a new virtual number for yourself.

Though you might think that there is a complex technology behind these numbers, there isn’t. Basically, what happens is that by using their websites, your browser will function as a virtual cellphone, which means that you’ll be able to receive all the text messages, calls, and voicemails sent by individuals that have your virtual number. In fact, it’s quite similar to an actual, paid SIM card and number.

There are various benefits that you could gain from getting these temporary numbers. For starters, you will be able to keep your identity safe. So, if someone asks for your telephone number, but you don’t want to be rude and decline the request, you can always provide them with a “fake” one.

Additionally, if you don’t want to provide your real contact information when signing up to websites or platforms, you could utilize these numbers and you’ll be good to go. Lastly, if you publish a lot of ads that will end in a specific period, you can use a virtual cellphone number for ensuring that no one gets your real one.

Conclusion

There are various reasons why someone would want to use a virtual number, and no matter what reason you have, it’ll surely be beneficial when it comes to lowering the monthly expenses you have. So, don’t waste any more of your time and visit receive-smss.com in order to get a virtual number now!