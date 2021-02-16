Rebecca King Crews Releases Her Latest Track Under Pseudonym

“What You Wanna Do?” by Regina Madre is a fresh R&B tune for listeners with a twist of a neo-soul vibe. With her impressive vocals on the track, use of woodwind instruments and creative storytelling, and opening up about personal experiences of broken promises within relationships; “What You Wanna Do?” set a unique tone of modern R&B mixed with oldies soul.

Regina Madre is the pseudonym for songwriter, singer, and actress Rebecca King Crews, wife of actor Terry Crews. Originally debuting the pseudonym in 2018 to get an honest opinion on her music, she received lots of love for the music.

