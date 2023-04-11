5 Reasons You Need Travel Insurance

When moving abroad for an extended period of time or permanently, you need to consider your travel arrangements. Relocating overseas can be stressful, but being organised and getting GeoBlue travel insurance will make the process as seamless as possible.

Many people question whether or not they actually need travel insurance, but it’s essential for all travellers, especially those travelling alone). Regardless of where you’re moving from or to, you need to organise travel insurance so that you’re covered during your journey.

In this article, you’ll learn all of the reasons why travel insurance is a must, particularly for long-haul travel.

What is Travel Insurance?

Travel insurance is a type of coverage that protects you financially during your travels. If you face problems before, during, or after your travels, your insurance provider might be able to offer a helping hand.

There are several different types of travel insurance and a variety of policies and add-ons to choose from, so it’s important to do your research. You’ll want to sign up for a travel insurance policy that covers everything you need while still being within your budget.

5 Reasons You Need to Get Travel Insurance

So, why do you need to invest in travel insurance? Here are some of the main reasons why you should sign up for a travel insurance policy whenever you plan on travelling within your home country or to another country.

1. Coverage for lost luggage

Most travel insurance policies cover lost or stolen luggage. If your suitcase or hand luggage goes missing while you’re travelling, your insurance provider may cover some of the costs of retrieving or replacing your luggage and belongings.

2. Coverage for emergency medical expenses

You can never predict when you’re going to fall ill or get injured when you’re travelling, no matter how many health precautions you take. Many travel insurance policies offer medical coverage.

If you need emergency medical treatment, your insurance provider will cover some of the costs of treatment or the cost of travelling back home if you’re unable to get treated where you’re staying.

3. Coverage for trip cancelation

Travel insurance may cover the cost of cancelling a trip or changing your date or time of travel. It might also cover your fees if your travel provider cancels or delays your travel times.

4. Coverage for travel disruptions

You can’t always predict disruptions to your travels or accommodation. Having travel insurance means you won’t need to worry about the costs of reorganising your travel plans.

Note that the exact coverage will vary significantly across different travel insurance providers and between the various policies that each company offers.

5. Peace of mind during your travels

Traveling to a new country can be stressful enough in and of itself. The last thing you’ll want or need is the added worry of potentially losing your luggage or having your flight cancelled at the last minute and not being able to do anything about it.

With effective and extensive travel insurance coverage, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that you are financially protected in unexpected events. Your insurance provider will be able to pay for some of the costs of finding or replacing your luggage, or of reorganising your flights and accommodation, so you won’t need to pay for all of it yourself.

Where Can You Purchase Travel Insurance?

There is no shortage of travel insurance companies out there, and this can make it difficult to know which provider offers the best policies for your needs and wants. You can purchase travel insurance from insurance companies, but this isn’t your only option.

It’s important to take a look at a variety of travel insurance providers before you sign up for a policy. Sometimes, travel insurance companies are relatively expensive compared to other options, so you could save yourself some money by researching properly.

Aside from insurance companies, the following places also offer travel insurance coverage:

Travel agents

Holiday companies

Retailers and supermarkets

Banks and financial institutions

Check with your bank whether travel insurance is included as part of your bank account, savings account, or credit card. Sometimes, insurance is automatically added as an extra feature, so you might already have travel insurance coverage without realising it.

If you’re searching for travel insurance as part of an extended vacation that you’ve booked through a package holiday company, the travel agent might offer travel insurance coverage as part of your total price. Often, travel insurance comes as part of a package holiday, or it’s available as an add-on for a subsidised price, so you can save money by arranging your holiday and insurance at the same time.

What to Consider When You’re Purchasing Travel Insurance

It’s important to consider all of your travel needs and preferences before you sign up for any sort of travel insurance policy. This way, you can be sure that the coverage you’re paying for is useful and practical, and you can enjoy a smooth and seamless journey to your destination.

Here are some of the key things to consider in order to find the perfect travel insurance provider and policy for your needs: