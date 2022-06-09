6 Reasons Why My Contacts Burn

Do your contact lenses sometimes feel like they’re on fire? If so, you’re not alone. Many people experience burning sensations with their contacts. In this blog post, we will discuss the six most common reasons why do my contacts burn. We will also provide tips on how to prevent and treat this issue.

Let’s get started.

1. Touching Your Eyes Without Washing Hands

One of the most common reasons your contacts might burn is that you’re not keeping your hands clean. When you touch your eyes with dirty hands, you’re transferring bacteria and germs onto your lenses. This can cause irritation and burning sensations. Washing your hands thoroughly before handling your lenses is one of the best ways to prevent this from happening.

You should also avoid touching your face with your fingers throughout the day. If you do happen to touch your eye, wash your hands immediately afterwards. Check this if you wish to get contact lenses without prescriptions.

2. You Have Allergies

Allergies are one of the most common reasons why your contacts might burn. If you have allergies, your eyes can become irritated and inflamed easily. This can cause the lenses to rub against your eyeballs and irritate them. Allergies can also cause your eyes to produce more tears than usual. This can make the lenses wet and slippery, leading to irritation and burning.

If you think allergies might be the reason why your contacts are burning, try switching to a different brand of the lens or cleaning them more often. You might also want to see an allergist to get some relief for your symptoms. It is always better to get your eye treatment done by a professional.

3. The Contact Lens Solution Irritates You

Contact lens solution is designed to clean your lenses and help them last longer. However, the chemicals in some solutions can irritate your eyes. While choosing a solution, look for one that’s hypoallergenic and doesn’t contain preservatives. If you have sensitive eyes, you might also want to try a solution designed for people with allergies.

If you think your contact lens solution irritates your eyes, stop using it and see your doctor. They can help you find a better solution for your needs. Besides that, if you already have an eye infection, using contact lenses can make it worse. Therefore, it will be best for you to switch to glasses until your infection clears up.

4. You Have Dry Eyes

If you have dry eyes, your tears aren’t able to keep your eyes lubricated and hydrated. This can cause your contacts to feel dry and uncomfortable. Wearing contact lenses can also aggravate dry eye symptoms. If you have dry eyes, be sure to use a rewetting drop or artificial tear solution every few hours to help keep your eyes moist.

You may also consider using a humidifier in your home or office to help add moisture to the air. Dry eyes are harmful to contact lenses and to your vision.

Dry eyes can cause severe damage to the cornea, which is the eye’s clear front surface. The cornea needs a constant supply of tears to keep it healthy and free from infection. Your eyes will burn if you don’t have enough tears.

5. You Wear a Lot of Eye Makeup

Makeup is never healthy for your skin, no matter where you put it. But when it comes to your eyes, makeup can cause some severe problems. One of those problems is that your contacts can start to burn. Here’s why: when you wear a lot of eye makeup, it can get into your tear ducts and irritate them. This irritation can then lead to inflammation, which can cause your contacts to burn.

So if you want to avoid this burning feeling, try to go easy on the eye makeup. And if you do wear a lot of it, be sure to clean your face thoroughly before putting in your contacts.

6. Your Contacts Don’t Fit Properly

One of the most common reasons people experience burning sensations with their contact lenses is that the lenses don’t fit properly. This can happen for various reasons, but it often occurs when people switch to a new brand or type of lens and don’t get a proper fitting from their eye doctor. If your lenses are too tight, they will cause irritation and redness.

If they are too loose, they will not provide the necessary oxygen to your eyes, leading to burning sensations. Another common reason for ill-fitting lenses is that your prescription has changed, and you haven’t updated your contacts accordingly. Be sure to visit your eye doctor regularly to keep your vision sharp and your contacts comfortable.

What is the Best Way to Take Care of Your Contact Lenses?

You can do a few things to ensure that your contact lenses last longer and stay comfortable. Here are six tips:

Avoid using tap water to clean your lenses. Tap water can contain harmful bacteria that can cause infections. Use a sterile saline solution instead.

Don’t sleep in your contacts. This can increase the risk of infection and damage to the cornea.

Remove your contacts before swimming or entering a hot tub. Again, this is to avoid infection.

Be careful when handling your contacts. Make sure you wash your hands thoroughly before touching them.

Store your lenses in a clean, dry place.

Replace your lenses as often as prescribed by your doctor. Wearing old lenses can lead to irritation and infection.

The Bottom Line

Wearing contact lenses that are too dry can also cause burning sensations. This is why it’s important to always use fresh solutions when cleaning and storing your lenses. You should also avoid using tap water to clean your lenses, introducing bacteria and other impurities into the eye. If you do accidentally use tap water, be sure to rinse your lenses thoroughly with sterile saline before putting them back in.

If you’re still experiencing burning sensations after trying these tips, it’s best to consult with your eye doctor to see if there is a more serious underlying issue. In rare cases, burning sensations can be a sign of corneal ulcers or other infections, so it’s always best to err on caution.