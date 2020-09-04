6 Reasons You Should Move To The East Coast in 2020

There is a growing trend of people moving to the East Coast in search of a better life. While living on the East Coast has its own advantages and disadvantages, there still is a huge number of reasons why people choose to move there. All of them are absolutely valid, and they could make you rethink your future moving options.

In this article, we will discuss all of those in detail to help you see everything that the East Side has to offer.

So without further ado, let’s get to it!

The Weather

Okay, this might seem odd at first. If you researched the whole East Coast vs West Coast debate you’ve probably heard that the number one argument for NOT moving to the East is the weather. But hear us out! While the weather is not perfect for anyone, compared to the West Coast, at least you’ll get real seasons! You get to experience both the snow and the hot summer days, and spring and fall are absolutely beautiful in the East.

However, to be fair, the storms and blizzards are a real thing and are a common occurrence there. So if you’re afraid of these things the East might not be for you. Still, remember that these risks are present anywhere you decide to move. It’s not like it’s something unique to this area. Natural disasters are unpredictable and they can occur anywhere at any time.

Diversity

There are many huge cities to visit and they’re all relatively close. The East Coast is a huge place and it has a wide range of locations that are worth exploring. It’s magically diverse and it offers a huge blend of different cultures and a rich history.

This is probably the best thing about moving to the East Coast. You can definitely expect to find something that matches your interests and you’ll never get bored of it. It’s great for anyone looking for a dynamic lifestyle and for people who love to travel and visit new places often. There is a 2-hour drive on average from city to city so it’s absolutely perfect for road trips and similar adventures.

Rich History

When Europeans invaded the American continent, the East Coast was one of the first places they occupied. So if you’re interested in the history of the U.S, the East Coast is the place for you! From Washington DC to the Civil War battlefields, this part of the country is incredibly rich in history. There are thousands of museums, historic monuments and places, and interesting architecture all around.

Even if you don’t care much about the history of the states, the presence of the cultural heritage is a big plus, aesthetically speaking. Other than that, most of America’s oldest and the most famous colleges and universities are located here. From Harvard and Yale to Princeton, Cornell, and Dartmouth, if you’re looking for top-class education, the East Coast has you covered.

The Food

We’ve all heard about the New York pizza! When you live on the East Coast you’ll be able to enjoy its diverse cuisine and truly experience the authentic American food.

Other than that, we all know America is an incredibly diverse place, and that goes for the East Coast area too! It’s packing with different cultures while still having an authentic feeling to it. All of that impacts the cuisine a lot. So you won’t ever be left without a choice. There is always something new and exciting to try when it comes to food there. It doesn’t matter if you’re a foodie or not, you’re guaranteed to enjoy the wide range of meal choices all along the East Coast.

Sports

If you enjoy sports, then the East Coast could be perfect for you. There are many sports that are enjoyed here, so it doesn’t matter if you’re a football fan or you may prefer baseball, you will find a ton of sporting activities when you move here.

Sports are a huge deal for every East Coaster, and due to the high number of states located there, it’s no wonder they have so many different teams. There is always an interesting sporting activity happening in your proximity if you live on the East Coast. Even if you’re not a huge sports fan, there is a high chance you’ll become one once you move here.

More traveling options

You’ll be closer to Europe, and the flights are much more frequent and they’re cheaper than anywhere else. You have to remember, the U.S is a huge, huge place. It’s only natural that your location has a huge impact on travel costs. So if you plan on traveling to Europe frequently, the East Coast is the best place to be. This means better access to Rome, Paris, Amsterdam, London, or Madrid! The most popular tourist attractions in the world will be just a flight away.

Other than that, traveling between the states is also pretty convenient when you’re there. It’s fast and the infrastructure is amazing in most parts of the area. As previously mentioned, there are tons of interesting places to visit, from cities to the beautiful natural landscapes, it’s a place that never disappoints.

Before you pack your bags…

You should know that the moving process can be quite costly and complicated. If we were able to convince you and you’re planning on moving, the best advice we can give you is to consult with a professional moving service. There are also tons of useful resources online you can use to make the process a bit more simple. For example, if you want to move from San Francisco to New York, you can click here for a detailed guide on everything you should expect during the moving process. Finding a reliable moving company is of utmost importance. Plan ahead and start packing as early as possible and most importantly, enjoy your new life as an East Coaster.

The takeaway

Moving to the East Coast comes with many advantages. From the rich historical heritage and cultural diversity, it’s a place full of life and different opportunities.