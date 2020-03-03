5 Reasons to Get Home Warranty 2020

Have you got a home warranty policy? If not then this is something which I would most certainly recommend that you look into. When my wife and I first moved into our California property we really did have the cash to buy a home warranty policy but as soon as we could, we made it our priority to get the best one on the market and after checking the First American Home Warranty Reviews, it was clear that they were indeed the best.

This is something which all of the experts recommend that you have and whilst I understand the fact that many people would like to save money by not investing in a home warranty policy, it is vital that the moment that you are able to that you compare plans and find reviews so that you can get yourself some protection. There are so many reasons why this makes sense, and today I wanted to talk a little about the reason why you need a home warranty. There is a lot of confusion around what home warranty is and what it can provide you with, and hopefully, the following reasons will help to clear that up.

Total Protection

A common mistake that buyers of home insurance make is that they believe that this will protect them against any eventuality in the home, which is no strictly true. What home insurance will cover you for is damage to the structure of the property and the damage or loss of any of the home’s contents. What the home insurance policy will not cover you for however is the breakdown of any systems in the property, such as plumbing, gas, HVAC, and electricity. When you get a home warranty, however, you will ensure that you have complete protection.

Speed and Service

Let’s say that it is the middle of winter and your heating system goes out, what do you do? Most people will spend time ringing around different heating specialists, looking to try and get the best price and the best service, before waiting for who knows how long for them to come out and take a look at the system. When you have a home warranty policy however you only need to make one phone call to the customer service team, and they will send out the very best in your area at speed, to get your heating system sorted out. These companies work with the very best contractors and they will save you a lot of time and a lot of trouble.

Financial Planning

A benefit that not too many people speak about is how having a home warranty policy is able to help you in financial planning. This is becasue you will know, well in advance, that anything that happens to occur in the property will only cost you the amount of excess that you have on your policy, and not a cent more. For many people who are used to having to save money in case of an emergency, they can now focus that money on something else becasue any issues related to the property will be covered.

Incidents

One of the most compelling reasons why you should get the home warranty is becasue incidents are happening all of the time in the home and it just makes sense to get yourself some cover. Let’s imagine that you spring a leak and the floor gets flooded, your insurer may be on hand to help you get new flooring and replace damaged goods, but it will be your home warranty policy which will ensure that you get the plumbing fixed. This is where a lot of people get caught out when they assume that their home insurance policy will cover everything because unfortunately, it does have its limitations.

Peace of Mind

What home warranty policies really provide you with is peace of mind, which for many of us is invaluable. You will have the peace of mind that no matter what happens in the home you are covered, you will also be safe in the knowledge that you will never have to pay more than what your excess is, and finally, you will be able to count on having the very best workers at your home in double-quick time should anything happen, without you having to bust a gut in calling round to find the best, cheapest and quickest company out there. All of this allows you to rest that little easier at nighttime.

If you don’t have home warranty then I can’t stress enough how important it is, no matter where you live or what your situation is, this is a policy that is designed to protect you and your property.