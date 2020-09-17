Top 6 Reasons People Migrate To Australia – 2020 Review

When we think about countries with huge opportunities, a few stand out. Among those few, Australia is one of them. There are many reasons why you would want to migrate to the land down under, but there are a few that are considered as the top reasons.

That’s why we’ve decided to do our research and give you our top 6 reasons why people migrate to Australia. Without further ado, let’s start.

1. The Economy and the Opportunities

Put yourself in the shoes of a person that wants to settle someplace else. What is the number one thing you’re looking for? We’re betting that employment opportunities are this thing you’re looking for.

And that’s absolutely true for Australia. The country has an excellent economy on par with the likes of the United States, Denmark, and others. The employment opportunities are not too bad as well.

Australia has a population density of 3.3 persons per square kilometer. Those numbers must be frightening for some of you, but the country does have a huge deserted land called the Outback that very few people inhabit it.

The major cities are all in the million-plus mark, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t space for you to find a job and settle down.

2. Clean Air

Unlike many countries in the world, Australia is much different in the sense that the country has very little air pollution. It is some of the cleanest and most environmentally friendly places on this Earth. While it’s not perfect, it’s far better than other notable countries.

If this is a deciding factor for you and your family, then Australia is the place to migrate to.

3. Quality Education

You’ve probably heard this while reading other articles, but providing quality education to the public is sort of an obligation for the country.

The country is a frequent destination for exchange students and provides a high level of education across the board. Universities are highly rated in the world, international students mark the country as a place to go on exchange programs, and colleges aren’t as expensive as some of their United States counterparts.

Having the option of quality education is something that might allow you a better life, especially for your children.

4. Friendly Populace

The population of Australia is one of the friendliest out there. And you shouldn’t be scared of anything. Since you’re a migrant, do know that a large portion of the population is descendants of the very same type of people.

Most of the Aussie population are proud Australians, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t come here through a boat or plane. And that’s exactly what makes Australia so great.

The country might have a multicultural population, but everyone is a patriot here. If you’re a fresh face in the country and want to know things better, then what better way than too find a blog to follow.

One such is Kevsbest.com.au so go and give it a visit.

5. Good Climate

You’ll never freeze in Australia, but you will sweat a lot. While many natives describe the climate as generally good, the summers can be a problem for some people.

Hot summers aren’t anything unusual for Australians. This year we saw temperatures close to the 50 Celsius marks! That might not be ideal, but many call it an anomaly.

While we won’t be staying too long on this topic, it’s safe to say that Australia’s climate will appeal to you.

6. Quality Healthcare

As an Australian, you have two primary ways to get your healthcare needs. You can go private or use Medical coverage. Regardless of which one you go for, you will not be disappointed.

The country has capable hospitals and medical professionals that will take good care of your health. The country has been the subject of praise for quite some time now, and that has also proven to be true in regards to this pandemic.

Migration Problems

Now that we’ve discussed why the country is so great, we thought it will be important to give you a rundown of the things that might prevent you from migrating here.

Let’s start.

· Failing the Character Test

To migrate to this country, you will need to pass what is known as a character test. This test is taken by every family member that wishes to migrate to the country, and it is comprised of a couple of requirements. One of those requirements is if you have a substantial criminal record.

A substantial criminal record is defined as any charge that borders a life or death sentence. But that’s not all. If you’ve been convicted of a crime in the past 12 months, or you have been convicted for more than one time in the last 12 months, then you will be rejected entry to the country.

In essence, you’re supposed to convince the Australian government that you won’t be a danger to society. To do this, you will have to come clean about anything you’ve ever done criminally before.

While other points further make up this law, we are simply providing a general rundown, so let’s move on.

· Failing to Meet the Health Requirements

A huge reason why you might be rejected entry to the country is if you fail to meet the health requirements. The Australian government is well aware that people can migrate and benefit a lot from their welfare programs.

Thus, the country will reject anyone that is found to be suffering from tuberculosis, HIV, and AIDS. Other diseases such as a bad heart or diabetes are included in this, but there is a strong chance that you will be allowed entry even if you are a diabetic, for example.

Conclusion

Australia is a great country to migrate as it presents a real opportunity for a better life. Out of the many reasons that exist, we’ve singled out a few that we thought to be important.

On a side note, not everyone can migrate to Australia so keep in mind that