5 Real-Time Strategies That Define the Genre

The real-time strategy genre is one of the most highly entertaining, rewarding, and admittedly challenging in the whole video gaming industry. Not everyone appreciates RTS games, that is true, but then again, strategy games are not for everyone either. Nevertheless, the genre has strong fan bases around the world, enough, it seems, to help real-time strategies become an electronic sport.

1. StarCraft Brood War

Released on December 18, 1998, Starcraft is, without a doubt, the most exquisite strategy ever made. The original franchise, its lore, and fantastic battles are what have helped shape one of the most amazing products that you will ever experience. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, StarCraft is a harbinger of excellence.

The game far beat expectations becoming not only an immediate blockbuster but also entering the competitive scene as one of the first video gaming sports which would still be dominating fan bases and the world itself over two decades after the game’s release.

StarCraft Brood War is still played competitively in South Korea, where the game’s popularity seems to know no boundaries. Fan bases are enjoying StarCraft in Europe as well as North America, and the game’s successor, StarCraft II, is one of the main competitive titles on the ESL Pro League and IEM Katowice circuits.

StarCraft helped define concepts such as MICRO and MACRO, and it showed how far gamers could get by simply relying on their skills in the game.

2. Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos & Frozen Throne

Warcraft III was released in July 2002, once again by Blizzard Entertainment. The company had been looking to create a competitive successor to the highly-acclaimed StarCraft, but instead of following in the footsteps of space travel, the company decided to focus entirely on the fantasy aspect of gaming.

This is how the Warcraft genre became a staying power in gaming culture, with the company shifting the gameplay around magical heroes who would lead their armies into battle. Once again, the game received the highest accolades paid by the gaming community and became a staple for the RTS genre for years to come.

In fact, even in 2021, the game is played as much as it was in 2002, and that is precisely what makes it such a huge success that will continue to remind us of how great the entire RTS genre is. The expansion by the name of Frozen Throne was equally good, adding new storylines and plots to the main story, and we can definitely say that Blizzard did a fantastic job with this title.

3. Age of Empires II

Age of Empires removes the space travel and fantasy of its plot and puts us back in time. We get to develop our own civilizations and introduce them to the harsh realities of kingdoms that are constantly at war and seek to overtake one another. The realistic sieges and strategic play involved in the proper positioning of your armies is what makes Age of Empires such a great game.

Age of Empires II is actually still played in 2021, and this is unlikely to change. Age of Empires IV is coming out in October 2021, and that is another reason to be happy with the changes that are happening to the game.

Microsoft has invested a lot of time and resources to make sure that its game stays up to date. Actually, it was the community that kept it alive even after Microsoft decided not to support it. The company changed its mind when it saw the massive support from the grassroots behind the game, though.

There has been a definitive edition release since then that touched up the graphics and has improved on the gameplay. Age of Empires II is definitely one of the definitive titles of the genre these days!

4. Command and Conquer: Red Alert

This is perhaps the most successful installment in the series. Red Alert pivots around the Cold War conflict between the USSR and the United States and their many allies. The game is a great representation of how secret technology can have catastrophic events in a world that was never real – but this doesn’t matter.

The storyline of Red Alert is rich as it poses an alternative reality where Albert Einstein travels back in time and meets Hitler. As a result, Hitler was erased from history. Without Nazi Germany to fight the USSR, the union grew powerful and crazy technology was implemented into warfare.

The events of Red Alert follow the cataclysmic warfare that ensues with countries coming together to fight and conquer each other. The game is actually developed by WestWood Studios, and the game itself is one of the best strategies you have seen.

5. Company of Heroes

This Relic Games gem is a fresh take on World War II. With realistic warfare and great loyalty to the actual war events, it’s a lot of fun to play this one. Company of Heroes was released in 2006, and it’s one of the truly excellent games of our time. It introduces a new “squad grouping” mechanic, which eliminates the need for deep micro but still makes sure that players get to make all the important strategic decisions.