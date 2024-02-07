3 Top Tips that Help You Reach Personal Fitness Goals

No, we’re not sharing this information as part of the bulk of random fitness advice that never really gets you anywhere. Let’s face it. If getting and staying fit was easy, everyone would look and feel great all the time.

But here’s another truth. A very small adjustment to your current approach to fitness and wellbeing can actually make a bigger impact than you think. So stop looking at ‘getting fit’ as a mountain you may never reach the top of and simply take one small step like organising personal training Frankston locals enjoy. Or change one ingredient in your upcoming week’s meal plan.

As Gary Keller has said, it only takes ONE thing to make it all come together.

Why Prioritise Personal Fitness?

Contrary to what a lot of people believe, improving personal fitness is not just to get that ideal body so you can show it off on the beach this summer. When you’re more fit, you’re likely to have benefits like the following as well:

Better memory

Enhanced moods

Get better quality sleep, which can affect various aspects of your health

Make bones and muscles stronger, to prevent certain injuries

You can see that some outcomes of personal fitness can mean better general health, so your costs of healthcare can reduce dramatically. Also, you’re sure to experience more vitality, so maintaining fitness can help you enjoy life more.

While all this is excellent motivation, you may still not have a lot of time or money to ensure top fitness levels. Let’s break it down and show you which small changes are worth pursuing—with remarkable fitness outcomes in the long run.

Ways to Reach Fitness Goals: Tips that Work

Scroll down and you’ll see that most of our tips can realistically become part of almost anyone’s days.

1. Rest More

Getting more rest sounds like the opposite of what you thought you should be doing to improve fitness, right?

However, getting good sleep helps maintain general health. Also, you’re bound to feel a little more energetic than usual. Then simply channel that energy into walking faster or taking the stairs rather than the lift.

We know you work hard and have a busy schedule. But can you go to bed 30 or 60 minutes earlier than usual? Perhaps watch one less episode of ‘Friends’ before bedtime? It could set the stage for personal health and fitness to become more viable in your life.

Note: resting enough will also be relevant if you get to the point of doing strenuous exercises. This will give your body time to recover and can help muscles grow, if that’s part of your fitness goals.

2. Eat Right

We’re not saying you have to live on carrot sticks and water from now on! There’s nothing wrong with enjoying tasty food! But adding more nutrient-rich ingredients to your dishes can give your body what it needs to perform well while you’re exercising. This can make a routine at the gym or a walk in the neighbourhood more fun. The sense of achievement when you manage a longer exercise routine can also be a powerful motivator.

So, can you find creative ways to incorporate a few more fruit and veggies into your usual menu plan? Food items that are especially good for providing energy are:

Beans

Yoghurt

Bananas

Sesame seeds

Avocados

Oatmeal

3. Stay Consistent

Now that you’re a bit more motivated, you may start off with gusto and have a great session at the gym, or enjoy a bikeride in the park. But when will you do it again?

Consistency is important if you want to see fitness improvements. In addition, when fitness sessions are erratic, it can actually end up discouraging you. For example, a run now and a gym session in 3 weeks’ time, followed by two more weeks of ‘nothing’ won’t result in personal improvement. Then, you’re likely to never initiate a fitness plan again.

For consistency, you need a plan. So, the one thing you first need to do is sit down and calculate how much time you realistically have available to exercise each week. Now implement strategies like these to make sure that time is used for exercise:

Schedule the time in your diary, as an appointment you can’t skip.

Pick a type of exercise and join a gym if relevant.

Enquire about personal trainers to partner with you during those times and keep you accountable.

Find out about exercise groups to join, as this is also great to motivate you to show up.

Invest in the appropriate gear and clothing that makes it as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.

Pinpoint how you’ll measure improvement, such as losing weight or building muscle. Proving progress serves as a great motivator.

Final Words: How Badly do You Want this?

Our tips are simple and reachable. But of course, any change to your habits will take some dedication and energy. You may even need to make some sacrifices, even if it’s just not binging your favorite Netflix series every night. But improving your fitness and general wellbeing is achievable.

Will you challenge yourself to pursue this for your own benefit?

Improving personal fitness isn’t just about vanity; it’s about enhancing overall health and vitality. Even small adjustments can yield significant results. Prioritize rest, nourish your body with nutrient-rich foods, and maintain consistency in your fitness routine. These achievable steps pave the way for a healthier, more fulfilling life. Are you ready to prioritize your wellbeing and take the necessary steps towards reaching your personal fitness goals?