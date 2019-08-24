Razor Wire Fence Effectively Protects your House and Property

Privacy security and property security have become the main concerns in people’s lives. Nobody wants thieves or other undesirable people to visit their homes. So it’s important to install protective measures at home. The installation of electronic monitoring and fencing is the most common, but today we are going to talk about a special safety precaution – razor wire fence. We got some information from RazorFenceWire a razor wire manufacturer website from China.

I saw a help-seeking post on a British life forum. The author said that he woke up in the morning and saw the door of his back garden open. His surveillance camera changed its angle weirdly and did not photograph anyone. Maybe it was because the fence was not high enough and someone turned in. So he wanted to ask where he could buy a razor wire roll and install it on his garden fence.

How does razor wire fence work？

He’s right. Razor wire fence protection is very effective. As he said, the fence can be climbed in, and the camera can make it “turn its head”. So it’s an effective way to install razor wire on the garden fence. It’s impossible to climb because it has sharp blades that can hurt anyone who wants to enter your house. And it’s not easily destroyed or disassembled. It is made of hard material and is not easy to be cut off. It is fixed with special devices when installed. If a burglar wants to destroy it and get into your house, it takes powerful tools and a long time. More importantly, if a burglar sees that your home has razor-wire fences that they hate, they may give up invading you because they don’t want to make a difficult and dangerous burglary. Maybe they will immediately turn their attention to other vulnerable places.

Is it expensive?

It’s very economical. Razor wire is usually made of galvanized steel or stainless steel. Raw materials are not expensive. Stainless steel is more expensive, but it will never rust and can be used almost permanently. Generally speaking, the razor wire made of galvanized steel is enough. And it does not require complex manufacturing processes. On the razor wire manufacturer’s website, it says they can produce about 8 tons a day. So it’s a very economical protective measure.

What does it look like?

The razor wire made of galvanized steel is bright silver and sparkles when exposed to sunlight. If you don’t like it, or it doesn’t match your yard. Another option is green powder coated razor wire. This is another surface treatment method, it can be different colors in to better adapt to the application environment. Green is very common, its anti-corrosion ability is excellent, and the price is not very expensive.

Do I really need to install it?

First of all, make sure that your local law allows installation of razor wire fence, which is not permitted in some countries or cities.If you live in a place that is not particularly safe, theft often occurs. And your house is big and needs protection, so you can try to use razor wire to protect your property. It’s really an economical and effective protective measure.