Princess Love Officially Files For Divorce From Ray J

After months of talk that Ray J and his wife Princess Love were doing all that they could to reconcile their relationship, it’s being reported that they’re headed to a permanent split. The pair first shared their troubles last year after Princess Love told the world on social media that her husband “abandoned” her while allegedly partying with escorts in Las Vegas.

Ray J and Princess Love even engaged in a discussion on their Zeus Network special “The Conversation”, and things escalated from there. On Thursday (May 7), TMZ reported that Princess officially filed for divorce from her husband earlier this week.

“My wife means everything to me, and my daughter. That’s what I’m working and living for, so the love of your family, black love, that’s really embracing the family and doing everything you can to make sure they safe”, Ray J said back in December.