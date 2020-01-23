Rand Paul Net Worth 2020 – Latest Estimates

Rand Paul is an American politician and is currently serving as a senator from Kentucky.

Childhood

Rand Paul was born on January 7th, 1963 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His father Ron Paul was also a senator and ran three times for the president of the United States. He grew up in Lake Jackson, Texas. Rand attended Brazoswood High School, where he was on both swimming and football teams.

College

Paul spent four years at Baylor University but didn’t graduate. Instead, he enrolled at the Duke University School of Medicine in 1984, which didn’t require an undergraduate diploma at the time. He graduated in 1988 and finished his residency program in 1993.

Professional Career

Paul moved to Bowling Green in Kentucky as soon as he completed his residency and started working as an ophthalmologist in Downing McPeak Vision Centers.

He stayed there for six years, before transferring to Graves Gilbert Clinic.

After ten years there, he opened his own practice. He had two malpractice lawsuits, in 1993 and in 2010. The first one was dismissed, while the other was settled for $50,000.

Politics

Paul was often involved with his father’s campaign, spending summers as a volunteer. Paul senior was elected to the United States House of Representatives when Rand was 13.

When he ran for the president in 1988, Rand took a semester off from Duke to help with the campaign.

In 1996, he was the campaign manager in a campaign that returned his father to Congress after 12 years of absence. In 2010, Rand successfully ran for Senate, defeating Jack Conway.

During his tenure in the Senate, he consistently voted against any tax increases and proposed several legislations aimed at reducing the federal budget.

In 2012, he supported Mitt Romney in a bid for the presidency.

In 2016, Paul ran in Republican primaries for the president of the United States. After finishing fifth in Iowa caucus, he withdrew from the race. Instead, he focused on his campaign for reelection in Senate. His opponent was Jim Gray, mayor of Lexington. Paul won with 57.3% of votes.

Personal Life

Rand is married to Kelley Paul, a freelance writer. Together, they have three sons, living in Bowling Green.

Rand Paul Net Worth 2020

Paul’s main sources of income were his salaries as an ophthalmologist and as the United States Senator. Rand Paul’s net worth is estimated at $2.5 million in 2020.