Till Lindemann Tested Negative For Coronavirus

It was originally reported by the German tabloid “Bild” that Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann had tested positive for coronavirus and was in ICU. Rammstein finally released a statement denying that Lindemann has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The band said in an official statement: “Yesterday evening Till Lindemann was admitted to a hospital on the band’s doctor’s advice. He spent the night in intensive care but has been moved as he is feeling better. Till has tested negative for the coronavirus”.

Coronavirus has surpassed 500,000 cases reported worldwide, with 25,000 deaths recorded. The United States recently became the nation with the most coronavirus cases with over 100,000 people infected.