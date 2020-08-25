7 Tips for Raising a Dog in an Apartment in 2020

Raising a dog in a small apartment can be a challenging task. Fortunately for you, millions of people have done it before and some have shared their experiences online.

The internet can be a great place for finding any type of article meant to solve a unique problem. Before we start we would like to say that while raising a dog is a challenging task, it isn’t something you can’t do.

So, without wasting too much of your precious time, let’s start.

1. Talk To Your Landlord

This one should be the first thing you do, even before getting the puppy. Some apartment buildings don’t allow pets inside. If this is the case, then you either move or you don’t get a pet at all.

But the only way to know this is to talk to your landlord. Additionally, you should also talk with your neighbors; those below you and those next to you. Puppies can be quite loud as they grow up, and some people might take issue with the noise.

But even if your landlord or neighbors don’t allow it, you should always talk and perhaps try to persuade them.

2. Make Your Apartment Child Proof

Pets, especially cats and dogs, are very curious beings that like to get in stuff, open up drawers, and sleep in the cabinet. If you’ve had a child before, then childproofing might sound very familiar.

For those that have no idea what it is, it’s essentially making sure that your child (or dog in your case) doesn’t open any stuff it’s not supposed to. The most important ones are the cabinet under your sink where all the harmful liquids are stored and any other cupboard or drawer that might contain things it should not get in contact with.

You should at least make it hard for the dog to open things. Doing this will save you tons of trouble and keep it away from harm’s way.

3. Walking the Dog

This is a very important thing that you should focus on heavily. Apartment dwellers know how important going out and exercising can be.

Being stuck between four walls is not only harmful to your physical health, but also for your mental health. When raising a dog in an apartment, walking is an important activity that should be done at least twice a day. Ideally, you should walk the dog three times per day.

But the problem here is that you might not have the time to do it. In that case, you can hire a dog walker to take over this very important activity.

4. Give It Its Own Space

Pets need their own space just like us humans. So, it’s important that you provide the puppy with its much-needed own space.

Privacy is important regardless if you’re human or dog. The challenging part here is that apartments can be quite small and narrow. So it would be quite difficult to find space to give. Fortunately, some dogs might want an enclosed space.

This will come as a surprise as cats are usually the pets that like to hide in your drawer. Even if you live in a small apartment, you should be able to designate an area solely for the needs of the dog.

Ideally, a dog only requires a bed so it can sleep properly. And if you’re interested in one, then make sure to visit PetOnBed.

5. Know the Costs

As with any new arrival in your home, it will cost a certain amount to feed it and take care of it. It is said that a new baby can increase costs by a whopping 30%. A dog won’t cost you that much, but you should know that you will be buying certain things and paying for others.

For example, a dog bed costs money, food costs money, treats and leashes cost money, even hiring a dog walked costs money. So one of the best tips we could give you is to understand the costs that come with raising a dog in an apartment.

And to top it off, how could we forget the biggest cost of all – trips to the veterinarian.

6. Spend Time With It

Dogs are very emotional beings that love dedicating all of their time to their owner. Now, dedicating 24 hours a day to your new puppy is impossible for us humans but you should dedicate as much time as you can.

You do this so you can get it familiarized with its new surroundings. Since you’ll likely buy the dog or adopt it, it can be quite confusing entering new surroundings.

Also, dogs can get quite depressed if you’re not there or if you’re not playing with them. So, if you’re quite a busy person, then we don’t recommend you even get one.

7. Keep It Safe

Ultimately, you need to keep the puppy safe and away from harm’s way. How would you do that? Well, apartment buildings can be 10, 15, even 20 stories high. This means that it can be quite unsafe if they go out on the balcony.

The first thing you should do is make sure that the new pappy cannot get on the balcony or even climb to a window. Also, if you do like to bring it outside on the balcony, then make sure that it cannot fall over.

Another safety concern can be an intruder. So, you should always make sure that the door is firmly shut and no one unwanted can get in.

Never leave food on the ground and train it to never pick up things from the ground. People are known to poison dogs and cats, and that’s something you don’t want happening to your pet.

Conclusion

Raising a dog in an apartment might be challenging, but the memories you’ll make are definitely worth it. A puppy is just like a new family member. Who doesn’t think that way probably doesn’t deserve to own any kind of pet.

Don’t run away from the challenge and instead meet it head-on.