NYC Black Store Owner Accused NYPD Of Racial Profiling

NYPD was called in about a Black store owner for allegedly playing the music too loud and having people dancing on the sidewalk in front of his shop.

More than ten police officers showed up urging the owner (name unknown) to turn down the volume since the residents have been complaining. He replied that the music was not amplified and that this is the classic case of racial profiling by his Asian neighbors. The owner also threatened to sue the NY Police Department.

The shop has been open during the coronavirus pandemic, giving out meals and groceries to the people in need. The owner complained that white folks who are doing the same thing, playing music to attract customers and those in need, are not subjected to this type of harassment.

Take a look at the full video.

