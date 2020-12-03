7 Important Questions to Ask A Criminal Defense Lawyer – 2020 Guide

It is said that the number of people who need a criminal defense lawyer increases every day. The reason for this is the laws getting stricter, and many people are getting wrongfully charged. According to statistics, more than 90 percent of the cases either get dismissed before the trial starts, or they end up with a plea bargain. So, the number of cases that ever get in front of a judge is about 5 to 7 percent.

Experts say that a person has far greater chances of proving their innocence if they have a legal advisor on their side, and it is much easier to get the right plea bargain, or a smaller sentence when they exercise their right of asking for a lawyer. The right attorney can help you understand the judicial system in your country or state, they can help you follow the correct court procedures, they will help out with the examination of the evidence, and they will also save you money in the long run.

If you ever get in trouble with the law, you should know that seeking a legal advisor can help you every step of the way, starting from considering all the settlement options you have, up to helping you walk away free. Choosing the right representative can make the difference between you ending up in jail, or proving your innocence, so you should know how to find the best legal advisor for you.

In this article, we are going to talk about the important questions you should ask a criminal defense lawyer, and how to know if they are the right one for your specific case. Note that even though an attorney specializes in criminal defense, it does not mean that they can help you out in your specific situation, so you should look for someone who has the needed knowledge and expertise depending on your case.

Do they offer a free consultation?

Before choosing the right person to handle your case, you should check out all the options you have. Know that most of the firms will let you have an initial consultation for free, where you can ask all these questions.

When you call to schedule your appointment, ask if it is free, and see if the firm has time to handle your case if you choose to go with them.

What should you do for your specific case?

The right legal advisor will let you know what you should do and steer away from so you don’t lower your chances for success.

Most of the attorneys will advise you that you should never post any details about your case on social media, that you should not try and contact the other parties involved in the case, and that you should not try and contact other people except for your lawyer. Ask these questions, and try to follow all the instructions by the dot.

What are the options you have?

You should talk to your attorney about the options you have, and the things that might happen to you. Your lawyer should be honest with you, and even though they don’t know the outcome, they will be able to give you an estimate.

Always know that the estimation does not mean that that will happen, but at least you will know what is the best possible outcome, and what is the worst thing that could happen to you.

Do they have any experience with similar cases?

According to Aswani Datt, you should look for an experienced attorney that has the needed knowledge when it comes to cases similar to yours. This is a life-changing experience, so you need to have the right person by your side.

Talk to your potential legal advisor about the knowledge they have, and how many similar cases they’ve handled.

How many of their cases end up in front of a judge?

As we mentioned earlier, less than 10 percent of all the cases will end up in front of a judge, but there is no guarantee that yours won’t be one of them.

You should talk to the legal advisor about their win rate, and how many of their cases have been presented in front of a judge or jury. Ask about their settlement rates, and what they recommend in your specific case.

What is their rate?

You should also ask about their rate and their fee, because sometimes you may want to go with an attorney, but you may not be able to afford them. Ask this question right from the start, so you know if you should continue asking questions, or if you should just walk away before you feel bad for not being able to hire them.

Ask for discounts and offers, and see if you can get a special rate. Sometimes you can get someone to do your case pro bono, but that all depends on the firm and your situation.

Are they going to be handling your case, or someone else in their firm?

This question is a must, especially if you are talking to a big law firm. Sometimes you may have the initial consultation with one person, and someone else may get assigned to your case. So, when talking to a representative from a law firm, always ask who is going to be handling your case.

If you are not talking to the person who is supposed to be your legal representative, you should book a consultation with them, and ask all these questions.

These are seven of the most important questions you should ask a criminal defense attorney. Don’t forget to ask if they have time to handle your case, and ask for their honest opinion before the whole process begins. Note that if you want to win the case, you should not look for the cheapest representative you can find on the market, and you should always keep your options open.

Experts suggest that you should have an idea about the lawyers in your area even before something happens, so if you are ever in the need of an attorney, you will know what your options are.