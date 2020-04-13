6 Important Questions to Ask a Patent Attorney – 2020 Tips For Inventors

Getting a patent on an invention has never been easy – especially since it requires a lot of time, investment, and involvement right from the beginning. Of course, your hard work will pay off in the future, however, is there something you can do to make the entire process easier? Well, you can choose to hire a patent attorney.

By doing so, you’ll be able to make the entire process easier, less time-consuming, as well as less stressful for yourself. But, do you have no idea what you should ask them during the initial meeting? If you are in this situation the short guide below might help you. Let’s take a look at the most important questions that you should ask a patent attorney:

Six Questions to Ask About Your Invention

Can my Invention Actually Be Licensed?

If you did some digging, you know that you cannot register physical events, the laws of nature, as well as abstract inventions and ideas. Though these restrictions might be simple enough, it is, in fact, quite complex. And, since it is difficult to determine, one of the best ways to solve the mystery is to ask your lawyer. She or he will know exactly whether or not your invention can be registered.

If it is Eligible, Do I Need to Patent it?

Now, this will depend on what you invented, the resources you have, as well as what benefits do you want to gain from your invention, you might want to opt for trade secrets. However, if you do not want to do research on the differences between the two, an attorney can answer these questions as soon as you tell them what you have invented.

If I Do Need to License it, Which Type Should I Opt For?

There is a wide range of licenses, but, the most commonly obtained ones are for utility patents. They basically cover the structure, design, and function of the invention, as well as how it functions and performs. Unlike utility ones, a design license can also cover how the item looks like. Hence, if you cannot figure out which one you need, schedule an appointment with your legal representative right away.

Is There a Same Invention As Mine?

Of course, this is something that you can find out on your own, however, you should know that it can actually be a quite time-consuming and complex process, especially if you do not know where to look. But, a patent lawyer can find corporations that can research your invention and check whether or not there are similar ones or exact ones out there. If you want to save time and money, you can opt for this option. If want to read more informative articles about inventions, you can check out InventHelp for more.

Will I Earn Money From It?

A lot of people think that obtaining a patent is the key to success. Most individuals believe that registering their invention can bring wealth, but, this is not the case. Patents are, in fact, completely invaluable. And, by various studies, over 95 percent of them never make any revenue.

So, when you are going through the entire process and when you are thinking about whether it will make money or not, you can ask your lawyer whether you should license the invention in order for it to gain revenue or should you enforce the right in court? All of this will allow your lawyer to determine exactly what you need.

What Documents Do I Need?

Of course, every application will need the basic set of documents that need to be submitted when filing. For example, there are non-provisional and information disclosure statement which is somewhat difficult to write. But, having a legal representative will know exactly what you will need, as well as how to file them.

Tips For Hiring a License Attorney

Ensure That it is an Attorney Not Agent – the very first thing you need to determine is whether the person is a patent attorney or agent, as well as whether they are registered with USPTO. If you opt for an agent, you should know that they cannot give you legal advice, nor represent you in court, which can be a major hindrance. Additionally, these agents do not usually have a degree from law school. Check The Reviews – once you have narrowed down your list of potential candidates, your next step is to check the reviews. Of course, the first places you’ll look at is the official websites, however, you should also check independent sites as well. The reviews might be more open and honest. Hence, if a specific lawyer has too many negative reviews, cross them off the list immediately. The Experience – you’ll also want to check their educational background. So, if there is no confirmation of the degree online, you can ask the attorney about their education, as well as what law school they attended. If someone is hesitant to show you their diploma, opt for a different person. Meet Them Before Hiring – if you want to completely ensure that you hired the right person, meet them before you hire them. Of course, this does not mean that you should buy them a cup of coffee in your local store. Instead, schedule a formal meeting where you can officially meet the person, as well as discuss your needs. Ask About The Price – naturally, the most important thing is the price. This is something that will depend on your budget, as well as what you want to apply for. Keep in mind that different patents and licenses can vary in price, hence, you must discuss the billing with your lawyer. This will ensure that you do not pay more than you have.

Conclusion

There is no denying that obtaining a patent is a long, stressful, and complex process, however, hiring a lawyer can help you make that process simpler. So, now that you know what to ask when hiring a patent lawyer, as well as what to ask him or her about your invention, do not lose any more time. Instead, start searching for a lawyer that will patent your invention right away!