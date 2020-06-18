Top 6 Questions to Ask a Motorcycle Lawyer in 2020

There are more than 200 million people who own a motorcycle in the world, and statistic shows that about 30 percent of all riders have been or will get into an accident. There are some safety measures that you can take that will help you lower your risk of getting into an accident, but sometimes that is inevitable and it is not your fault. If you have been involved in a crash, and if you are injured, then you need to talk to a motorcycle lawyer.

This expert will help you file a lawsuit and you will get compensated for your injury. The whole process is long and complex, so you need to find a good representative. Here we are going to give you some tips on how to choose the top questions and what you should expect from your attorney.

Do they offer a free consultation?

Even though this is not the most important thing, it is good to know that you have this option. If the law expert you are talking to offers the first consultation for free, you will be able to find out more about their expertise, and how they will handle your case without spending any money.

This will give you the option to talk to several attorneys before you choose the right one for your specific situation, so when you call them, you should ask if this is an option. One thing that you need to remember is that if they don’t offer a free initial consultation, it does not mean that they are not good. Sometimes you just have to pay some money to get the best attorney possible.

What do they specialize in?

This is something that you have to learn so that you are sure that you have the right attorney next to you. You should also ask them if they’ve ever ridden a motorcycle. This may not sound like something important, but the reality is, if your lawyer has experience in riding bikes, they know first hand what can happen and how they can win that case.

If the attorney you are talking to has only experience with car accidents, they may not know all the little details that come with bike lawsuits. You need someone who has the first-hand experience and who specializes in this particular subject. It is said that these cases are harder to win compared to other lawsuits, so you need the best person next to you.

How many similar cases have they taken to trial?

When it comes to personal injuries, most attorneys try to settle and not go to court. The reason for this is because the process is shorter, and things can get done easier. However, this is not possible in every given situation, so you should always talk to your attorney about their experience of taking cases to trial.

Unfortunately, some attorneys are not capable to defend their clients in court, and they cannot win the case when it is presented in front of a judge. You need to have this information so that you can decide if you want to go with that lawyer or choose a different one. If you notice that they are avoiding this question, and if they are trying to steer the conversation away, it probably means that they don’t have the needed experience in court.

What do you need to do?

Some lawyers will guide you through the whole process, and some will just list the number of documents that you need to provide. If you were in a car accident, you need to get to the hospital as soon as possible. This will help with your lawsuit and you will be able to provide relevant proof of the injuries.

Depending on the attorney you choose, they may want you to actively participate in the whole trial, or they will just ask you to sit back and relax while they handle everything. According to motorbikewriter.com, the attorney will have to collect all the evidence in order to file all the needed documents, and they will do their own step by step investigation.

You should help them as much as you can, but that sometimes means that you just need to stay out of their way. Because of that, you should talk to the law expert before the case starts and ask them what you should do to help your case.

Who will handle your case?

This is something that is extremely important! In some practices, there are a lot of different lawyers working there and even if you talk to one person, another one may get your case. When it comes to motorcycle cases, you need someone who is specialized in that and who has the needed experience in the field.

You have to learn more about the person who is going to be in charge of your lawsuit and who will help you throughout the process. If the attorney you are talking to says that someone else will handle your case, then you should make an appointment with that person and ask them these cases. You don’t want to hire a company and then realize that you are not going to have the same attorney you thought you will.

Other questions

You should also talk to your attorney about the sum that you may get, and what you should expect to be offered in case you decide to settle. Talk to them about the options you have and if you should take the case to trial, or if you should try and negotiate. There are both positive and negative things about this, so you have to know your options.

Don’t forget to ask about the legal fees, and how much they will charge you. Ask them if the rate depends on the time or if there are other factors included. Don’t forget to get familiar with what happens if you lose the case and if there are options for filing a complaint.

These are the most important things you should talk about with your potential law expert. They should be able to answer all of them and they should be able to walk you through the whole process. Remember that the whole case will take some time, so you have to have patience and believe in your attorney.