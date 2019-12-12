Quality and Eco-Sustainability: The Technology of Success

From the invention of looms to today, it seems that textile technology has advanced enough to offer high standards of quality products and highly sustainable solutions. The goal is to reduce plastics on the seabed, reduce the emission of chemicals into the water, save energy, and all this without sacrificing design, variety, and incredible properties for use in architecture.

The manufacturer of technical fabrics is committed to the development of alternative technologies that, in addition to covering the needs of the market in terms of durability, variety of applications and design, can be part of the solution to current environmental problems. Piece of the recycled plastic used to make some of this company’s products comes from the waste found at the bottom of the sea.

Better products

All products have to meet the goal of improving the quality of life of their customers, providing wellness through offering solutions that meet the needs in the best possible way. Of course, everything must be environmentally friendly and, therefore, ecologically sustainable. That is why all the solutions offered by this company are of the highest quality. You can see more here.

Textiles: Curtains

Curtains maintain a great style with great benefits, thanks to the expertise in technology and design they have. The objective is to offer a result of the highest quality, without forgetting the needs of the users. It is essential that each product offers sun protection and helps regulate the temperature inside.

Among some of these exciting proposals to preserve the environment is the creation of these products from 100% recycled PET. Some characteristics of the materials used include resistance to light and abrasion in the final result, along with fire protection. It generates a product that satisfies the needs of the most demanding users, without losing quality and functionality, as well as complying with ecological sustainability.

The curtains also meet the design requirements. They have a wide range of colors for the customer to choose according to their tastes. The textures of these fabrics are designed to combine perfectly in any circumstances. These are curtains, so it is necessary to have a style that suits all types of environments, to decorate interiors and exteriors.

Another characteristic of these curtains is that they maintain the interior temperature of the space they cover. It means that in times of cold or heat, the efficiency of the building’s electricity consumption can be improved, as no powerful heating or air conditioning is needed to regulate the temperature. It is a significant environmental benefit, and also an economic one because the monetary savings in electricity are substantial.

Textiles: Upholstery

Upholstery is another type of textiles. It maintains the highest quality standards for the most demanding users. The final product is guaranteed. Production is made from the beginning to the end in Catalonia and Galicia: all steps of the process are 100% supervised, in which the fabric is subjected to hard tests and trials to comply with the manufacturing standards.

Each fabric produced by this factory maintains a strict control to comply with fire regulations, to ensure the safety of its consumers. Customers will be pleased to note that the quality of the final product is among the highest on the market, thanks to the high resistance against abrasion, salt corrosion, light, mites, fungus, and bacteria. Each of these aspects is taken care of to the extreme, to provide a pleasant experience.

Being upholstery products, we must not forget the aesthetic and usability section: the material is soft to provide excellent user experience, and the color palette is very varied to satisfy as many tastes as possible. The fabric is also comfortable to be adaptable to zipping, corners, curves, seams and so on. The result is impeccable upholstery with high-quality and ecologically sustainable materials.

Covering: Vinyl

The covering of walls and floors is essential to give a pleasant atmosphere in the room. Under the brand name fit nice, this type of panels to offer good finishes to consumers. Of course, it always meets hygiene and fire protection standards. The variety of colors is wide to meet the tastes of its customers.

The way vinyl panels are made interesting: they use a two-tone finish that allows for a three-dimensional and spacious feel, creating eye-catching effects. Design is the strongest point of this product, without neglecting its durability.

Covering: Acoustic panels

“Alleviate, mitigate, make more bearable, and attenuate.” Noise is a pollutant factor that is not given sufficient importance, but which dramatically affects productivity, communication, and quality of life. The most valuable companies know this: its goal is to offer noise-free spaces that allow its clientele to maintain concentration.

They are suitable for home and work: they provide relaxation, excellent communication, and productivity. They’re very efficient at keeping all the outside noise out. That’s why it’s a product that’s ideal for any interior space.

Beyond Recycling

Another significant advance in the development of sustainable technologies is the use of fibers from renewable sources such as some glucose derivatives present in corn, beet and sugar cane for the production of a biodegradable polymer called PLA (polylactic acid) to manufacture new products for weavers.

One of these companies is the Spain-based manufacturer Vertisol, which in addition to being subject to the strictest European standards, has managed to generate a varied catalog.

Fortunately, more and more companies are taking into account the sustainability of their products and their high durability so that they are not discarded so quickly. In addition to design, crucial factors such as materials and useful life of the product are taken into account.

There is no doubt that everyday aspects are taken into account when developing new textile products that, in addition to contributing to energy savings by acting as thermoregulators in spaces, reduce waste in our environment.