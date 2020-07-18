Python Programming Certification: Is it Worth it in 2020?

Python is a great programming language that is used for web development, mathematics, and system scripting. It was first popularized because it had the capacity for web development while automating the uninteresting stuff.

It was and still remains great at system scripting, one of the foremost reasons why web developers shifted to Python from Perl. Not to mention the ease with which it can be used in any platform, starting from Windows, Linux, Mac, Raspberry Pi, and more. The following are some of the reasons why it will continue to rule the virtual world of Machine Learning and Data analytic in the future.



Here are some of the essential qualities of Python that make it relevant even in 2020.

It is versatile and applicable to almost anything: Python is a simple programming tool that comes with a long list of libraries. It is object-oriented and structured making it the perfect tool for data science. Not only that it has become a popular tool in web development, Big Data, and computer graphics.

It is one of the most simplified programming languages that instantly grab the attention of data scientists. It has pre-installed appropriate analytic tools and libraries that are ideal for data science work. Not to mention, that it is different from any other programming language making it the ideal choice for any data science work.

The plethora of features available on Python makes it reliable for data scientists. Whenever faced with a problem, data scientists can refer to the wide range of resources available to quickly find a solution while working on a new data science model or a Python program.

Another reason for the popularity of Python programming among developers is the tight-knit community that uses the same programming language. Since it has been there for a long time, it has gathered a crowd of faithful developers around it. The kind of work being done in data science using Python is similar. That being said, one of the advantages of having a community of developers is that if someone faces a problem then there is a high probability that someone else must have faced the same problem and have already found a solution to it. Being part of such a large community makes it easier to think up solutions, and developers are always ready to help.

Python for Machine Learning

Machine Learning has gained ground over the past few years and it is responsible for a lot of changes that we see around us.

A lot of the applications and services we use are ruled by Algorithms. Google is one of the best examples of that since its Search Engine is completely run by algorithms. From Chatbots to Uber to Facebook, everything is automated because algorithms are changing and evolving every day. So if anyone is interested in experimenting with Machine Learning and wants to start a project, Python Programming is the only tool that will make life easy for them.

While one can argue that there are libraries in Java for machine learning, most updated content is available in Python libraries which developers are referring to more for works related to Machine Learning and Data Science. Here is a guide to mastering Machine Learning using Python Programming.

How to use Python for mastering Machine Learning in 2020?

Here’s how you can get started on the use of Python for Machine Learning:

Make sure that you have a positive mindset and trust that you will be able to utilize all the Machine Learning Concepts. Install Scikit-learn using Python along with all the important packages. Make sure that you understand all the tools to get a better idea of functionalities and how to use them. Make use of the statistical summaries and data visualization after downloading a dataset to get an understanding of its workings and structure. Gain confidence by practicing on the popular datasets. Start with small and make progress slowly while increasing the level of complication in order to evaluate your progress. Practicing will indeed help you get knowledge which will help you slowly embark on your journey.

Python for Web Development



With libraries and frameworks like Flask and Django, web development becomes really easy with Python. It also makes completing various tasks really easy and really fast as compared to doing them on PHP. For web scraping too, it is a very popular tool with numerous websites on the internet, like Reddit, which has used Python to build their frameworks.



Lucrative opportunity with high pay

It is applicable in almost all sectors of information technology, making it one of the most versatile programs of recent times. This makes anyone with Python knowledge popular in every sector, opening a huge range of opportunities. People with this knowledge can now have the power to choose the sector they want to go to rather than their skill detecting where they can go.

Moreover, it is simple and easy to learn which makes it all the more popular among programmers. A survey in February 2020 done by TIOBE Index, ranked Python as 3rd in their top 50 rising programming tools.This makes it a need of the hour as more and more people are searching for training institutes and Python programming certification such as one at knowledgehut.com courses on the internet on a daily basis.

Python’s growing popularity can be owed to the number of top companies that use this program. From, IBM, NASA, Google, Netflix, YouTube, Facebook and more industry leaders using Python, the general level of salary for people with knowledge in this field has grown exponentially. The average salary of this programmer in India is around Rs.500,000 per year.



In summary, the relevance of Python in 2020 has become prominent. Those who wish to build their career in the IT sector would do well with a Python certification.