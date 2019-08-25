Pulse and Workout Efficiency – Interconnection and Practical Tips for Better Results

Do you think that the pulse and blood pressure indicators are dry statistics and this data is superfluous in the gym? But this is not so. These indicators are not only necessary but also extremely important. They help to correctly calculate the load and make the training as effective as possible, without causing harm to health. From this article, you will learn how to calculate the ideal heart rate for sports, but in the meantime, you can choose a pulse oximeter here https://www.bestadvisor.com/pulse-oximeters.

Does Sports Workout without Heart Rate Monitoring Make Sense?

Of course, all the processes taking place in our body are interconnected. Excessive amounts of certain hormones lead to rapid weight gain. And sports training at the limit of physical capabilities in order to quickly lose weight, or, conversely, increase muscle mass can negatively affect the work of the heart and provoke rapid wear of the joints. Therefore, we need to maintain a reasonable balance. And above all, carefully monitor the work of the heart during sports activities. The normal heart rate of an average person at rest is 60-90 beats per minute. But to determine the effectiveness of a workout, the maximum heart rate is important. The target and most effective zone of the pulse is +60-70% of the average rate.

Pulse at Strength Training

Experienced athletes do not recommend bringing the pulse to the upper bounds. The ideal heart rate is the limit of 120-140 beats per minute, maintained from the beginning to the end of the workout. It is necessary to avoid lowering the pulse below the lower bound so the rest between sets should not last more than a minute.

At What Pulse Is It Better to Train Endurance?

Stamina develops with regular training, during which the pulse does not fall below 60% of your maximum allowable rate. With each training session, it will become increasingly difficult for you to reach the upper limit, and this will mean that you increase your stamina. That is, even at the most intense load, your heart rate will be calmer than that of a person who has less stamina at the same load.

What Pulse Zone Does Fat Burn In?

The most effective fat burning process occurs in the aerobic zone – 60–80% of the maximum allowable value. To reduce weight, the approximate training time should be at least 40 minutes. The activity of fat-burning directly depends on the presence of oxygen in the muscles, as soon as it is insufficient, the burning or oxidation of fat stops. Therefore, the more you spend glucose reserves during physical activity, the more you will lower your body fat.

The Main Tip

The control of the pulse will allow you to avoid overwork and stop in time, and will also indicate the need to consult a doctor in case the values are high. We strongly advise you to look after your health and do not chase after quick results, which often do more harm than good.