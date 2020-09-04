Everything you Need to Know about Puerto Rico Culture – 2020 Guide

The Puerto Rican culture is a mix of various old and new traditions, making the whole thing colorful and vibrant to other people. When it comes to making an impact with its originality, the Puerto Rican culture has that covered with its various visual manifestations and long-running tradition that sets them apart from the world. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about the culture of Puerto Rico and history.

In the early 18 century, to populate Puerto Rico, the Spaniard took Taino Indian women as brides to start a family that can help the country in various productions. For the manual labor of crops and to build roads, African slaves were imported. Later Puerto Rican saw the arrival of people from Italy, french, german to make the country more vibrant. In 1898 Puerto Rico became a colony of the United States. People from different cultures’ appearance is what made Puerto Rico culture more diverse with its unique originality. Puerto Rico culture in depth.

Art Life in Puerto Rico Culture

Many people from all corners of the world visit Puerto Rico to see the rich street murals and natural diversity it has in the environment. But if you seek a more artsy experience, you can visit Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico to get a handful of classic pieces that date back to the 17 century. This is where you will get the whiff of the new and the old culture of Puerto Rico. May think art to be the best way to consume what the country was about before touching the modern side.

An island’s rich history always comes from the fine art that it has stored for the people to see. In Puerto Rico, you will not have any shortage of cart consumption. As the street murals, museums, galleries will open up your mind to a brand new side of Puerto Rico that you will not find in any textbook.

Music of Puerto Rico

Music transcends all the other art forms existing in the world. Just like a painting on the wall, music has the power to depict the soul of a country to the people who are unaware of the culture. Every island has its musical touch that is unique to its people and different from the rest of the other islands. Puerto Rico is known to have an enchanting musical rhythm that is considered delightful and valuable. Puerto Rico sound ranges from traditional salsa to bomba y plena. As people from all over Europe immigrated to Puerto Rico, it made the cultural diversity better for the country.

In the music, you will get the sense of African roots as you will start nodding your head to breaking out dance moves in seconds. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for salsa or something more soft and calm. You are going to find the music that fits your requirements better than forcing yourself to listen to a song. You will find various teachers who will let you know about all the moves and how they sync to the specific rhythm. This will help you get the real groove on, as you will pay attention to each move you make on every rhythm.

The sound will not be generic. All of them will be different from one another. To make your dance style perfect, you need to pay attention to rhythm and the attention you need to pay, so you will make the perfect move that goes well with the music.

The culture of Puerto Rico has many different styles under the belt. Some of the mare bomba, please, and salsa music. All of them will have different urban sounds and cultures.

Festivals of Puerto Rico

As a plan with such diversity bound to have the festival that celebrates its unique different culture with proper celebrations, from Fiesta de Los Reyes Magos to the new year’s eve, all the festivals are colorful and loud as the live bands will make the festival better for the crowd to remember. In the holidays, people drink local coquito, it’s more of a coconut-based sweet beverage. Holidays such as Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián will bring live music, dance, and circus performance for the people to see. You can expect to see a large group of people on the street enjoying music and dancing to the rhythm at night.

Other festivals, such as Noche de San Juan, have a fun tradition of jumping back into the ocean seven times for good luck. In this festival, many hotels will throw pirates in honor of Noche de San Juan. At the end of November, you can get to be part of Festival Nacional Indígena, where you will get to enjoy the Taino people’s rich culture. The Spanish regime eradicated the Taino people, but the culture’s influence can be felt through various approaches that people take to show it.

Participating in these festivals is a great way to meet a new group of people and learn about what they had to say about the culture they celebrate every year. Many people go to various islands to learn a different perspective on life. Taking part in these festivals will help you see life in a whole new way.

Overall

The music, nature, history, and friendliness of people will make your journey on the island of Puerto Rico to remember for the rest of your lives. People here want you to be part of their lives, as they will be happy to share their unique culture with anyone interested in the subject. Learning more about the island’s history will help you more in understanding the deeper level of every structure that you see on the island. Each of them carries something of value from the past. The only way you can appreciate beauty is by learning the value through music, art, folk songs, and other ways.

For more information, check https://www.puertorico.com/culture/.