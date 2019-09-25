The Psychology of Locks: Unlocking the Fear behind Closed Doors

It’s been said over and over that having knowledge of something does not make it criminal. Lockpicking has received tons of scrutiny over the years. People back away from the idea because of its illegal implications. The thought of being able to pop open a lock undermines the very purpose of a lock.

There are lots of reasons people take up the hobby of lock-picking. In the spirit of reverse engineering, you can understand the mechanics of a lock by knowing how the insides work together to perform the required function. Being able to lock up and unlock something at will is the perfect definition of what security should be. Knowing a lock’s strengths and weaknesses is a valuable skill that has real-world applications.

People who are opposed to lock-picking share a common fear. It comes from a place of concern. The psychology of lock-picking is about breaching security. But what should be taken into consideration is the intent behind lock-picking. There are positive sides to the practice that not many people are aware of.

Here’s what you need to know about lock-picking and why you shouldn’t fear it.

Governing Laws

Not many people know that there are laws protecting citizens from the reach of locking and unlocking ventures. Reasons for possessing lock-picking sets are regulated and should be demonstrated in some parts of the country.

A good starting point to have a proper context of lock-picking is The Open Organization of Lock-pickers (TOOOL). The group provides reliable information about states that consider possession of lock-picking sets legal and the intent to that justifies lock-picking to be legal.

There are specific laws that point to licensed technicians as the only people who can repair, rebuild, re-key, adjust, or install mechanical or electronic locking devices or other security measures. Lock-pick owners are not at liberty to bring their tools all the time without presenting valid reasons or sound explanations for that. These acts are punishable by law in different states. So those who are concerned about getting burglarized or robbed by lock-pick owners have nothing to fear.

Also, statistics have shown that criminals generally don’t pick locks. Burglars carry out their intentions by forced entry. They are more inclined to break a window or a door than to kneel and attempt to pick a locked door.

Maximize Security

Seeing the vulnerability of a particular type of lock is not a bad thing. In fact, it is a good thing because you can turn it around to your advantage.

Most security providers are wary about exposing the flaws of their locks. But in the long run, when lock-pickers attempt to break into a lock and succeed, more people can benefit from the endeavor, compared to those who can’t.

Breaching locks is an opportunity for the makers to improve and increase the built-in resistance. When a lock is found to be flawed, the obvious solution is to remove the faulty components and make them better. This way, buyers can benefit more from what they’re paying for; makers can offer a more secure product. The result is maximum security for everyone.

Fun Hobby

Being able to pick a lock is not about luck. It takes years to learn, which means you have to put in the work if you’re really serious about it. You must also have the right tools which you can check here. But most importantly, it’s all boils down to intention.

Learning to pick a lock with your loved ones in mind is a good enough reason as any. There’s an increasing number of families who have taken lock-picking lessons. Though not everyone is comfortable with it, acquiring lock-picking skills will come in handy during emergency situations.

It’s no secret that people do forget their keys more often than not. Children and parents should not be robbed of the opportunity to get themselves out of tricky situations. Locks are puzzles too, so you will have to put your motor and problem-solving skills to the test. All in all, it’s a fun learning experience for kids and adults.