PRP Therapy – How Your Own Plasma Can Regrow Your Hair

Are you losing your hair? If you are looking to salvage your hairline, without a transplant or hair graft, you may be looking into your other available options. PRP therapy is a hair growth solution that uses the plasma in your own blood.

It’s important that you seek out your available treatment options as soon as you are able to. Once a hair follicle has stopped growing, the clock is ticking on the amount of time that you have available to restore and revive the follicle.

With this in mind, it’s important to note that this therapy will not work for those who have only a little remaining hair or those who are bald.

What is involved with PRP therapy

The idea of PRP therapy may sound daunting on the surface. After all, having a doctor injecting your own plasma into your head seems a little bit unusual. The process might sound quirky on the surface, but it’s fairly straightforward.

According to ManCaveSydney, your blood will be drawn and then spun in a centrifuge in order to separate out the red blood cells and plasma. The plasma is then prepared in syringes so that it can be strategically injected into your scalp.

Any discomfort is minimal and can be controlled if you feel it is too much during treatment. The procedure can take up to an hour, and patients will be able to return to their day after treatment.

Are there any risks or side effects with PRP therapy

This therapy stimulates the growth of the hair follicle by using growth factors derived from your very own blood in order to regenerate and regrow hair. As it is your own blood being used for the treatment, there are very few risks to this type of treatment.

Side effects are very mild and rarely escalate to something serious. Most patients tolerate the treatment really well and have only mild discomfort at the injection site. Redness, bruising and itching may also be possible for a day or two after treatment.

Who is the ideal candidate for PRP therapy?

The prime candidate for PRP therapy is the patient who has early onset hair loss, and who is interested in taking steps to prevent future loss. If you are already largely bald, this therapy isn’t going to be effective at helping you to restore your hair. This treatment requires active follicles in order to be successful.

Is PRP a good substitute for medications for hair loss?

PRP therapy can be combined with a number of other treatments for loss but is often more effective than medications that are often prescribed for this problem. Medications can also bring with them a host of potential side effects that may be unpleasant to deal with. However, there are no side effects to be seen with simply injecting your own plasma back.

The best way to determine the type of treatment that will work best for your needs will be to schedule a consultation with a doctor who has the expertise you need.

How many PRP treatments will be necessary before results are seen?

This therapy is not a cure for hair loss. Each treatment plan will be customized to meet the needs of the individual patient. Many patients find that a series of four treatments spaced a month apart, can help to produce the desired results. Results will be assessed after three months, to gauge the rate and thickness of the new growth.

Patients also find that it’s suggested they get maintenance treatments every three to six months, in order to maintain the effectiveness of the PRP injections.

To learn more about this therapy as an option to help you to regrow your hair, you should reach out to a practitioner who can perform a thorough examination and evaluate the health of your follicles. You may just find that PRP therapy is the treatment solution you’ve been looking for.