Advantages of Playing in Proven Online Casinos – 2020 Review

Broad Gaming Assortment

Online casinos are not inferior to the traditional ones in the selection of games. They boast a huge amusement base: slots (classic and with progressive jackpots), table games, live casino, and video poker.

Slots fall within the most widespread category of gambling activities. Classic slot machines have a 3-reels design and a few winning lines. They are based on the rotation of reels and dropping out winning symbol combinations. The aim is to collect the largest string of matching symbols.

Modern slots have 5 and 8 reels with up to 100 winning lines, which changes the gaming process drastically.

If you are hunting for huge winning sums, then you’ll like jackpots. Your bet might be multiplied by 10, 100, and even 10 000 if you get lucky. There are 2 types of jackpots: progressive and fixed.

Progressive ones are more popular, as the winning amount is bigger here. A minimal jackpot is constantly growing, fueled by bets, until it cracks. The more bets are placed, the bigger the sum is.

Each slot has an RTP. It shows how many percent of wagered money returns to a player. For example, if an RTP is 96%, the slot machine will return $96 out of each $100 wagered. So, you can analyze slots and pick up the best one to play over the long term.

Roulette

In online casinos, roulette is often observed in the Tables and Live Games sections. Nearly every respected resource features a live casino, which is an exclusive gambling type. It allows for playing roulette in real-time as if sitting in a land-based lobby. Thanks to high-quality broadcasts, you can immerse yourself in the process and enjoy the game with live dealers from the comfort of your home.

Mind, however, that you cannot apply most bonuses to live roulette.

Video poker

Video poker is a virtual analog of the intellectual card game. This is the most widespread card game in the world, and it is officially recognized as a sport. The goal is to collect the best card combination within a 5-card hand. But video poker has some advantages over the traditional one:

Double feature. Upon winning, 5 cards appear on a table: 4 cards face down and 1 card face up. Your aim is to choose a card that could beat the one you can see. If you pick up the right one — you double the winning sum.

Multi-hand. This feature suits experienced poker players. You can play with up to 100 hands at the same time. So, your winning amount may increase accordingly.

Obviously, if you are lucky to come across a nice operator, you will be able to treat yourself to an awesome game selection.

Profitable Welcome Offers

Most of the online establishments provide all new participants with welcome bonuses. This is an excellent feature for both a platform and a player. If the welcome bonus is lucrative, the casino gets a new client. And a player has a chance to hit the jackpot on the first gambling day.

A welcome package may include free spins, credits on the first deposit, or no deposit promotions.

For example, Big Dollar Casino generates 25 no-deposit free spins +200% of the first deposit amount up to $600.

Slotjoint’s sign-up package includes 350% on the first 5 deposits.

Tangiers gives 25 free spins +750% bonuses on the first 3 deposits.

You can receive the deals in 3 ways:

They are credited automatically after account registration.

You have to deposit first.

You need to fill in a bonus code.

Everything depends on the particular platform and the promotion type.

Be attentive! Frequently, bonus winnings must be wagered prior to withdrawing them. Free spins are commonly provided only for one or several specific games. Bonuses are valid for a certain period only. Check the terms and conditions thoroughly so that you don’t miss out on your reward.

Switching between Casinos

To pick the right casino may be a challenge. Check out a range of gambling establishments: their selection of games, welcome packages, and payouts. Then select the most beneficial to you. You can register on several platforms at the same time and switch between them at your discretion. Take your benefits and enjoy the gameplay. Try as many gambling platforms as you need.

Remember, however, that you cannot register twice or more on the same recourse. One e-mail/IP address may belong to one account in each particular casino. Otherwise, your account will be deactivated.

Demo Mode

A lot of casinos offer demo games. This means that you can try a game for free to train your skills and explore the gameplay.

Sometimes, you even do not have to sign in to play. Enter a website and press Try For Free/Try For Fun/Play Demo/Play Free on the game icon. You can use this feature unlimitedly without wasting your money.

The mode is mostly applicable to slots. You cannot play live games in demo versions.

Deposits and Withdrawals

You have to verify your account first before depositing and withdrawing funds. You should send copies of your identification documents to the operator’s e-mail. This is necessary for confirming your legal age (18 years for Canadian players) and protecting the web resource from fraud.

Pay attention to minimum deposit and withdrawal sums. The smaller the amount, the more comfortable it is for a player. Pick up a casino with instant payments without commissions — it will save you both money and time. Most resources limit the maximum withdrawal amount per week, which complies with responsible gaming policies.

Usually, you can see all available banking options even without registration in the Banking section on the main page.

Resume

Online gambling is safe entertainment for everyone. It boasts many advantages over traditional casinos: advanced gaming opportunities, pleasant bonuses, high RTPs, and a broad selection of platforms to join. However, it is critical to choose the right to tap into for enjoying all the benefits.