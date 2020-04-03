Increase Your Protein Intake Seamlessly Into Your Diet – 2020 Tips

Are you looking for ways to increase your protein intake into your diet? Do you want to know the most effective ways to do so? Then, you have come to the right place as this post looks at the most effective ways to increase your protein intake seamlessly into your diet. Protein is crucial for health.

The recommended daily intake for protein is 50 grams. However, various researchers have revealed that many people might need to eat a lot more protein. A high protein intake is beneficial for your health as it helps with weight loss, boosts health, and increases your muscle mass. The following tips will help you increase your protein intake seamlessly into your diet.

1. Opt for Mare’s Milk

Mare’s milk is becoming quite popular these days. Europeans have just realized the importance of this healthy milk which has been consumed by Central Asians for centuries. Mare’s milk provides a good amount of protein and it tends to be light. Thus, if you want to boost your protein intake into your diet, it might be best if you ditch cow’s milk for mare’s milk. Make sure to buy mare’s milk of high quality such as from equilac.com as it offers healthy and delicious mare’s milk.

2. Start out Your Meal with Protein

When eating, the best way to increase your protein intake is by eating the protein component of your meal first, especially before you down on your starches. Protein boosts PYY production which is a gut hormone that makes you feel satisfied and full. Besides, higher protein intake helps decrease levels of ghrelin which is a hunger hormone. It increases the metabolic rate during sleep and after eating. Moreover, eating protein first will help keep insulin and blood sugar levels from rising too much after your meal.

3. Eat Cheese

Cheese is one of the best foods for getting your daily dose of protein. The best part is that you can snack on cheese to get extra protein. Avoid junk foods such as crackers, pretzels, and chips, and opt for cheddar or cottage cheddar. Besides, it is loaded with calcium.

4. Eat Eggs Instead of Cereal

Many people eat cereals. However, cereals are low in protein. Even though oatmeal provides higher protein content than most cereals, it only offers 6 grams for a serving, whereas, eggs are packed with high-quality protein as well as nutrients such as choline and selenium. Furthermore, studies show that eating eggs reduces appetite. Thus, you will end up snacking on fewer calories every day.

5. Incorporate Nuts into Your Diet

Nuts are something that every person on this planet should incorporate into their diet. Not only are they rich in healthy fats, fiber, and protein, but they also come in all kinds of shapes and tastes, so you can choose which one you want to eat. The most nutritious out of all nuts is the almond.

Almonds are extremely healthy. They are high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, fiber, and magnesium. Almonds are also low in digestible carbs which makes them a better option than most nuts. Despite the fact that almonds contain about 167 calories, only 129 calories are actually absorbed by your body since some of the fat does not get digested.

Your next best option is either cashews or pistachios. However, both pistachios and cashews can be very expensive, so if you don’t feel like spending hundreds of dollars in a month just for nuts, you should probably try hazelnuts, peanuts or macadamia nuts.

Keep in mind, nuts are not supposed to completely replace your meal, but you can use them as a snack whenever you get hungry, but you do not have time to cook.

6.Eat Greek Yogurt

If there is one food that you should eat every day, it is Greek yogurt. Known for being a high-protein, versatile food, Greek yogurt offers 17 to 20 grams of protein per serving which is twice as much protein as traditional yogurt. It is creamier and a lot more delicious than your regular yogurt. Moreover, Greek yogurt also promotes fat loss according to various studies.

Since Greek yogurt is such a great choice for a snack throughout the day or to add it to your main meal, you could also consider creating a vegetable dip to boost the nutrients of the yogurt even more. You already know that vegetables have a very low amount of calories, but have a lot of vitamins and other nutrients such as lipids, proteins, minerals, and carbohydrates. Once you have made the dip, you could just pour it directly in the yogurt and you suddenly have a cocktail that will boost your wellness.

7. Salads

Salads might not be the most high-protein meals you can think of that you can eat throughout the day, but they are very low in calories, but rich in vitamins. Adding this to your daily diet will boost your energy and you will definitely start feeling healthier. But, another benefit of salads is that you can add anything to it to boost its amount of nutrients.

Consider adding boiled red or black beans, some grilled chicken, nuts or any other foods that contain high amounts of protein. This way, you will increase the amount of protein you ingest, but keep your calorie count low too.

8. Smoothies

Smoothies are easy to make, rich in all kinds of nutrients and they are tasty. It is basically the perfect drink/meal. So, make sure you incorporate a smoothie right before or after your workouts. For the best results, consider making your smoothies with mare milk and a bunch of fruits to add vitamins to it and a bit of calories. You could also put some melted peanut butter to increase the protein count.

Conclusion

From drinking mare’s milk to eating Greek yogurt, the tips mentioned in this post will help you increase your protein intake seamlessly into your diet. It is vital that you get the recommended daily intake of protein.