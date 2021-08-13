6 Simple Ways To Protect Your Pets From Parasites 

Cats and dogs make the best companions. Pet owners know about the joy and unconditional love they give, and they’re even beneficial for one’s mental and emotional health. Thus, it’s only right to not only love them, but to also keep them healthy. Among the creatures that could hinder their wellness are parasites. They’re small, but they can do a lot of damage to pets. But, you don’t have to stress too much to keep your pets safe.

The following are simple but proven ways to keep your pets safe from the most common parasites.

Place Flea Collars On Them

Fleas are some of the worst parasites that your pets can get, and they can cause massive itching and discomfort. They can even make your animal companions sick! In order to effectively fight these parasites, you can get a cat flea collar, as well as some for your dogs.

Pet flea collars work for eight months, and they’re just some of the most convenient ways to keep your pets flea-free. There are various types of flea collars in the market, but you can opt for brands such as DEWELPRO, which features eco-friendly formulas. They’re much safer for both animals and their human owners.

Also, these products are more convenient options that kill fleas on contact. That means that your pets don’t have to get bitten for the flea collar to work. Also, the newer varieties won’t cause irritation to your pets.

Monitor Symptoms Of Sickness

Parasites are stealthy little pests that can live on animals, and you won’t even know about their existence. That’s why having a pet is a responsibility that you must do your best to fulfill. Your cat or dog may have some living off of them, and they won’t show any sign of illness. Thus, regular vet visits is crucial so you can have your pets tested for parasites. Prevention is, still, the best way of keeping them safe from parasites.

It also helps to be educated by asking questions and doing your research.

If you do have suspicions, call your vet and inform them if any of your pets is experiencing diarrhea, blood in the feces, and vomiting. Heartworms can make your pet cough and have breathing difficulties.

Practice Good Hygiene Indoors And Outdoors

Whether your pets poop in the yard or at an animal park, it’s your responsibility to pick up their feces and dispose of them immediately. Just like contagious diseases, parasites can also spread, and these may find their way to other poor animals when poop is left on the ground for a long time.

It’s also essential to keep your home clean regardless if you just have one pet or multiple ones. Ticks and fleas can get to your walls, so a thorough cleaning should help get rid of them. Keep furniture and carpets clean by using a vacuum. Pests can likely get to those areas as well.

There are other ways you can prevent the spreading of parasites. These include:

Washing raw food before cooking and eating

Washing your hands using soap after playing with pets

Using a separate cutting board for preparing pet food

Making sure that pet bowls and utensils are properly cleaned with soap

Immediately cleaning areas where your pets poop or urinate using pet-friendly disinfectant

Providing drinking water that’s safe for both human and animal consumption

Shield Your Pets Against Sickness

Regular checkups will safeguard your pets from parasites. Keeping vaccinations up to date will also give you peace of mind. Also, your vet would know the right vaccines to give your pet to help eliminate ticks, fleas, and parasites in their intestines.

Apart from vaccines, you can also discuss the best preventative medications they can recommend to your pets.

At home, you can keep your pets away from any illness by making sure that your pet’s drinking water is clean and that there’s no leftover food in their bowls. Clean their containers to get rid of bacteria and germs. Furthermore, avoid giving them raw food because they can become breeding grounds for parasites.

Get Treatment For All Pets

If you have more than one pet at home, all of them are likely to have the same parasite. Ticks, fleas, and heartworms are transmissible. Heartworms come from mosquitoes, and one can bite two or more of your pets. If you’re willing to care for multiple pets, they all must receive fair and equal treatment.

Have them all tested for parasites and follow directions on the administration of medications. Also, it’s important to note that some parasites can spread from animals to humans. To prevent these parasites from infecting the entire household, your pets need to receive immediate medical help.

Keep Your Pets From Hunting Other Animals

Hunting prey is one of the fastest ways for cats to get toxoplasmosis parasites. They can get them from hunting small rodents, such as mice and squirrels. These small animals out in the wild are likely to be sick and have parasites that can transfer to your cat.

Having said those, as much as possible, keep cats indoors using these tips:

Hide portions of food around the house so they can ‘forage’ instead.

If deciding which one to choose among cat food brands, make sure to choose the one that’s high in protein.

If your cat is medically healthy, introduce a variety of foods to them.

Cats hunt to stave off boredom, so be sure that both indoors and outdoors are set up to have toys and scratching poles to keep them entertained.

Keep your cats adapted to small but regular meals by using timers and special pet feeders

In Conclusion

Your pets deserve protection from all types of parasites, and there are countless ways to do it. Simply bathing them regularly and giving them clean food and water can help them avoid parasites that their feral counterparts get in the wild. Pay close attention to them if they’re under treatment or medication because some parasites are persistent, and they can keep coming back to your pets if neglected.