How To Protect Your Home While Traveling – A Comprehensive Guide

Traveling is one of life’s greatest pleasures, offering a chance to escape routine, explore new cultures, and relax. However, the excitement of a trip can quickly be overshadowed by concerns about the safety of your unoccupied home. A house left unattended is a potential target for burglaries and other mishaps. This comprehensive guide will explore various strategies to protect your home while you are away, ensuring you can enjoy your travels without unnecessary worry.

Understanding Home Security Systems

Armed Away and Armed Stay Settings

Home security systems are your first line of defense when protecting your property. They often feature settings like ‘Armed Away’ and ‘Armed Stay,’ each tailored for different situations. ‘Armed Away’ mode is designed for when the house is empty, activating all sensors and alarms. In contrast, ‘Armed Stay’ is intended for when you are at home but still want protection. Before embarking on your journey, it’s essential to set your system to ‘Armed Away’ to ensure all-encompassing security coverage. Learn more about these armed-away and armed-stay settings.

Smart Home Automation

Smart home technology has revolutionized home security, especially for travelers. Smart systems integrate various home functions—lighting, heating, cameras—into one controllable network. You can use your smartphone or tablet to create the illusion of an occupied home by scheduling lights to turn on and off at specific times. This gives the impression of activity, deterring potential intruders.

Smart cameras and motion sensors offer real-time surveillance of your property. You can receive instant alerts on your phone if any unusual activity is detected, allowing you to respond promptly or alert local authorities if necessary. Furthermore, smart locks can be controlled remotely, enabling you to manage access to your home, a useful feature if you need someone to check in while you’re away.

Building a Community Watch

One of the most effective, yet often overlooked, security measures is community involvement. Informing trusted neighbors about your absence is a wise step. Neighbors aware of your travel plans can be vigilant and notice any unusual activities around your property. They can also assist in maintaining a lived-in appearance for your home. Simple acts like moving the car in the driveway, collecting mail, or even mowing the lawn can make a significant difference.

Vacation Proofing Your Home

Securing your home before leaving for a trip extends beyond high-tech measures. There are several low-tech but effective steps you can take:

Securing Entrances

To enhance the security of your home, it’s crucial to ensure that all potential entry points are properly secured. This means double-checking that all doors and windows, including often-overlooked pet doors, are firmly locked. For sliding doors, a simple yet effective method is to place a metal rod in the track, which can prevent the door from being forced open. Additionally, consider upgrading your locks to high-security models and install a smart lock system that allows you to monitor and control door access remotely. It’s also wise to inspect the integrity of your doors and windows, ensuring they are not easily compromised.

Social Media Caution

In the era of constant digital connectivity, the impulse to share your travel experiences on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter in real-time can be strong. However, broadcasting that your home is unoccupied can attract unwanted attention from potential burglars. To avoid this, practice restraint with your social media posts. Consider sharing your travel adventures and photos after you have returned home. Furthermore, you can adjust your privacy settings to limit who can see your posts or create a private group where you only share your travel updates with trusted friends and family members.

Managing Mail and Deliveries

An obvious sign that a house is unoccupied is an accumulation of mail and packages. To counter this, you have several options. First, you can request a temporary hold on your mail and newspaper subscriptions through your local postal service and news agencies. Alternatively, you can arrange for a trusted neighbor or friend to collect your mail and packages daily. This prevents buildup and gives an impression of activity at your home. Additionally, consider scheduling deliveries for when you return or sending them to a neighbor’s house or a local parcel collection point.

Timers and Sensors

Creating an illusion of occupancy is an intelligent way to deter potential burglars. This can be achieved by using timers on various indoor lights, TVs, or radios, which can turn them on and off at predetermined times, mimicking the typical usage pattern when you’re home. For outdoor security, install motion-activated lights around the perimeter of your house. These lights can surprise and expose intruders, making your property a less attractive target. Furthermore, consider smart home systems that allow you to control lighting and electronics remotely via a smartphone app, giving you more flexibility and control.

Removing Spare Keys

While it might be convenient to leave a spare key outside for emergencies or family members, it’s a well-known fact that burglars often look for hidden keys. Common hiding spots like under doormats, in flowerpots, or above door frames are easily checked by burglars. When you plan to travel, remove any hidden spare keys and leave them with a trusted neighbor or family member instead. If you’re concerned about being locked out, consider installing a keyless entry system that allows access through a code, which can be easily changed for security purposes.

Conclusion

Preparing your home for your absence is a critical and often overlooked aspect of travel planning. By combining modern technology with tried-and-true security measures and leveraging community support, you can significantly mitigate the risks of burglaries and accidents. This comprehensive approach to home security can include advanced options like smart home security systems, which offer real-time surveillance and alerts directly to your mobile device. In addition, integrating smoke and carbon monoxide detectors into this system can provide an additional layer of safety, alerting you to potential dangers even when you’re miles away.

Moreover, engaging with your community can be a powerful tool in ensuring your home’s safety. Informing trusted neighbors about your absence and asking them to monitor your property adds a human element to your security measures. They can report any suspicious activity and even perform simple tasks like parking their car in your driveway occasionally to give the appearance of occupancy.