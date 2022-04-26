How to Protect Your Eyes After 65? – Guide 2022

When a person grows older, it’s natural that their eyes slowly begin to lose their visual acuity. It might happen due to lots of different reasons, such as a developing cataract, senile lenticular myopia, or presbyopia. Those and many other conditions will naturally lead to slight or acute vision impairment. Of course, you might wonder about the main eyesight loss prevention strategies and treatments that will help protect your eyes. All we can say in general is that the modern medical industry has developed many ways to protect and partially or fully recover your visual acuity.

The recommended method of treatment will be different in each unique case. To be more specific, it depends on your particular disease and overall health condition. Still, we have gathered some of the most useful and popular eye care and protection methods. Please, keep reading if you would like to know more.

Vision Eyewear

One of the top methods that can help you artificially increase visual acuity and prevent any further worsening of the condition of your eyes is using various types of eyewear. Most definitely, you already know lots of people who regularly use one of the following:

Contacts lenses

Glasses

Old fashioned monocles

Etc.

This method is one of the best and most widely used across the globe. The main medical advantage is that people who use glasses significantly postpone the progress of their diseases. And the best is that they can increase their visual acuity without significant expenses, surgeries, and many different adverse side effects. Of course, it might be hard to look after all your vision eyewear and there is always a possibility of losing your contact lenses or glasses, but it is definitely a good way to protect your eyes.

Surgeries

Surgeries are one of the most common methods of eye problems, which are usually used in cases of severe diseases. Very often, doctors prefer to use surgeries only if there is no other choice. Among the most helpful and widely used types of eye surgeries are:

Cataract surgery

Glaucoma surgeries

Retina surgeries

Laser in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK)

And many others

Different eye surgeries provide an excellent general effect and can significantly improve eyesight in most cases. They might be used to treat almost any kind of problem with the patient’s eyes. Also, among other benefits, the overall effect of any eye surgery will almost definitely remain steady and last for a long time.

Of course, there are also a few significant disadvantages of eye surgeries discovered by medical statistics and science. For example, according to some studies, about 15% of all eye surgeries can have some side effects or won’t result in a significant vision improvement. Still, it’s much better than no treatment at all.

General Prophylactics

Many citizens of the USA are not paying enough attention to different aspects of the prevention of various eye diseases. Most people prefer to start a treatment process rather than do everything possible to prevent the illness from happening. Unfortunately, no preventive method will help you win against every single disease there is, but they are still pretty good against senile lenticular myopia or presbyopia.

There are tons of different methods of prophylactics available nowadays. Most possibly a lifetime won’t be enough to try all of them. Also, in most cases, each preventive eye care plan is created to fight against the main mechanisms of a specific illness. So, if you start to notice any kind of specific problem (e.g., you can’t see far away or close up), you might need to use specific prevention techniques.

As we already mentioned, there are tons of such techniques, and it’s essential to choose a prevention method that will match your disease. Still, it’s better to see a doctor and get the correct diagnosis. Just ask your doctor about the preferred prophylactic method for your eye condition. You will almost definitely get a complex answer, which might include the following consistent parts:

Specific diet

Specific lifestyle

Specific work-life balance

Specific training and gymnastics

And much more

The main idea of any disease prevention is a consistent, prolonged effort to achieve a long-term and steady effect. For example, eating vegetables that contain lots of carotenes can improve the state of the eye retina, and eye gymnastics can make your eye muscles stronger so that they can keep doing their job effectively for years to come. Generally, it’s essential to understand that disease prevention is mainly based on a healthy lifestyle.

So How Can I afford All of This?

It is not a secret that visiting doctors, buying medications, and undergoing various procedures is a costly endeavor in the US, especially if you don’t have good health insurance and have to pay the full price for each pill and each doctor appointment out of your own pocket. Therefore, if you wonder how you can afford glasses, surgeries, eye exams, and other types of eye care, the best way is to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan that covers specific vision items as per your needs and requirements.

If you are about to enroll in the Medicare Advantage program specifically to improve your vision, you need to be very careful. There are many plans nowadays that don’t cover the various forms of eye care. So, when you choose your Medicare plan, keep this in mind. You can find additional info about various Medicare plans on specialized portals like Hella Health.