Pros and Cons of The CBD Oil

The cannabis plant has been known to mankind for centuries, however, not by positive things but as an herb used as a drug, which is why it hasn’t been legalized for medical purposes in many countries in the world. However, in the last few years there has been a growing legalization, as the use of cannabis in the manufacture of medicines is very important to fight against certain diseases.

One of the most important compounds found in the cannabis plant that has a very positive effect in therapies for the treatment of various diseases is CBD or cannabidiol. We know that the best-known compound found in cannabis is THC, but it is also a fact that tetrahydrocannabinol is addictive.

On the other hand, CBD has a much larger application and beneficial effects on the human body and use in medicine in general. One of the most used cannabidiol-containing products is CBD oil, which is used by many people around the world. CBD oil has really fantastic results in treating a variety of diseases, including arthritis, anxiety, pain, different types of inflammation, as well as the anti-depression treatments.

However, as with any other medicine, the use of CBD oil has its pros and cons. We will discuss this further below. Now, if you're ready, let's check out the pros and cons of CBD oil.

Pros of The CBD Oil

You Won’t Get High by Using CBD Oil

As we said, CBD is a compound derived from cannabis. This herb is also known as marijuana and is the most consumed drug in the world. If you smoke a cannabis joint, it means that the psychoactive compound from the plant will start to affect and you will get high. The main reason for this is the presence of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), a compound that will make you feel dizzy and disoriented.

On the other hand, there is another compound in cannabis called cannabidiol or CBD. Unlike THC, which causes all the side effects mentioned, when consuming cannabis, CBD, which is a major component of CBD oil, will never make you high. The effect of this oil and compound is positive for health (of course, with medical advice and proper use) and doesn’t appear psychoactive.

It Is Very Easy to Use CBD Oil

You probably know that when buying any medicine, you also get instructions for use. For example, medicines cannot be consumed with some foods, beverages, etc. However, everyone who uses CBD oil knows you can use it with different foods, groceries or beverages (except alcohol, of course). Combining oil and any foods won’t create side effects. This means you can be completely relaxed when it comes to CBD oil and all to do is following your doctor’s recommendations.

CBD Oil Is Great for Treating Different Diseases

We mentioned earlier some of the diseases against which CBD oil is very effective. For example, consuming THC-containing marijuana can cause a variety of side effects, including anxiety. On the other hand, CBD oil which is THC-free is very effective in treating this disease. Also, it is important to note that anxiety has a number of different disorders such as generalized and social anxiety disorder as well as panic disorder. However, common to all these disorders is that the use of CBD oil can significantly reduce them, or even cure them completely.

In addition, this oil is very useful in the treatment of various types of inflammation including vasculitis, gout, arthritis, allergies. It’s also important to point out that some studies have shown positive effects of CBD oil on the treatment of diseases caused by inflammation (diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease or metabolic syndrome).

Lastly, we have to mention autoimmune disorders as CBD oil is great in treatment of multiple sclerosis, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis as well as bowel disease. In fact, the list of diseases successfully treated with this oil doesn’t end here but includes more diseases. Therefore, it’s easy to conclude that CBD oil is universal medicine.

Cons of The CBD Oil

CBD Oil Is THC-free

We said THC is an addictive substance if you consume cannabis. However, this doesn’t mean it doesn’t have any medicinal properties. Specifically, CBD oil is THC-free and many experts find this as a disadvantage. Also, numerous studies have shown that THC certainly has beneficial effects in the treatment of various diseases and that the right combination would be if this compound were in CBD oil.

First of all, this would be very useful in various situations because THC enhances the effect of CBD oil and has a better effect on the treatment as a whole. For example, THC can be used to increase appetite in patients but also to treat many seizures.

CBD oil can cause drowsiness

One of the main reasons for this effect of using CBD oil is that it lacks THC. Namely, when the basic compound of this oil, cannabidiol, is used in large quantities, then it can cause drowsiness and fatigue. This can be a problem if you plan to drive after using the oil, as getting in the vehicles can be dangerous.

CBD Oil Doesn’t Affect All Patients Equally

The last downside of using CBD oil is that it doesn’t affect all patients and persons equally. For example, if you use oil for the first time, it may be that the medicine may have no effect. The main cause of this is incorrectly determined dose, which depends solely on the person. Some will need a smaller dose, while another will need much more to make CBD oil effective. In these cases, it is best to consult your doctor to get proper advice.