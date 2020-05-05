How to Beat Competitors Promotion Strategy on Facebook in 2020

The use of social media marketing strategies has been expanding rapidly in the last few years. Business owners understand how important these are, so they are investing more funds and time to ensure that they advertise their company in the best possible way.

However, taking into consideration how crucial social media platforms have become, it comes as no surprise that almost all businesses use them. What does this mean for you? Well, it means that you have to work really hard to be one step ahead of your competitors.

There is absolutely no doubt that Facebook is currently the most popular platform in the world with millions of daily users. Due to this reason, we are going to tell you about some tips and tricks that you can use to be ahead of the game. Since we are going to mention only a few of these, you can find more tips on emarketinghacks.com.

Optimize your profile

It is quite interesting how many people forget to do this. They think that creating an account is all that they have to do, but they couldn’t be more wrong. This is especially true on Facebook simply because there is so much information about your company that you can add to the page.

Remember, these are the things that potential customers will see, so you should make the most of it. Write down a short description of your business and use as many characters as you can (the limit is 154). When it comes to this section, you don’t have to write the location of your company or the working hours, since there is another segment for this info.

All in all, you should add as much information as you can. You want to be straight-forward with your customers and this is the only way to achieve that.

Upload engaging content

Now that you have created your profile and adjusted everything, it is time to think about the posts you want to present to the audience. Naturally, these have to be both appealing and informative. Why? Well, they need to attract the audience’s attention so that they would return for more every day. On the other hand, you have to design them in a way so that these posts would provide people with all the information they need. Otherwise, it doesn’t matter how interesting they are, no one is going to care.

Our advice is to focus on uploading native videos. What are these? Basically, it is a video that is created on the Facebook platform or uploaded directly to it, meaning that it is not shared from some other platform. According to research, users prefer this type of content so they tend to comment on it and share it more. This is your goal – you want to reach new customers and the best advertising strategy is word-to-mouth, so you have to give people something to talk about.

Chose the right time to post

Okay, this one might sound a bit odd, but the time of the day when you post new content really matters. You have to think about this because you want the post to reach as many users as possible, and taking into consideration how popular this platform is i.e. how many posts are uploaded every minute, you have to be wise when it comes to the time you add content.

As you can imagine, there have been studies that have looked into the user engagement and according to the results, people tend to spend more time on Facebook during the week, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm, to be more exact. This means that you should use this time window to upload new content to your page.

Another piece of advice, you shouldn’t post too often. The trick is to find that perfect balance. You do not want to post too often because eventually, you will bore the users that follow you. On the other note, you do not want them to forget about you. This is something that depends on your trade, so you should do some research to discover what that balance is.

Use all advertising features

When it comes to marketing tools on Facebook, there are so many of them you can choose from. Naturally, you should employ as many as you can. If you have been on this platform for a while and haven’t used these yet, then you are missing a lot. Facebook ads are created with the goal of allowing companies to advertise their business and reach the target audience.

You can program these ads so that you would be able to reach the right users. Use your research and create ads that are going to be interesting to your target audience and then you can put in the data and the ads will pop up to specific users.

In addition, you can use this technique to reach your competitor’s audience. How? Well, some of these ads use internet-based targeting. This means that all you have to do is to add a filter and instruct the program to reach users that like the other company’s page.

Observe your competitor

Finally, if you want to beat your competitor, the first thing that you have to do is to learn how they conduct their marketing strategies. If we are being honest, this is the only way for you to know what you should do to take your advertising to the next level and leave your opponent behind. The best part is that you can learn almost everything from investigating their Facebook page.

Firstly, you can go to the Info and Ads section to find out what type of ads they have employed and how they are organized. Not only can you learn about their strategies, but you might also get an idea on how to improve your own.

Secondly, you can learn about their customers’ satisfaction. You can check out the response rate that is visible on every page. If they take too long to get back to their followers, it probably has a negative impact on their reputation. Also, you can investigate users’ comments in the community section. See if there are any complaints and how the company deals with them.

Lastly, you shouldn’t forget to inspect how frequently they upload new content. We have already discussed how and why this is important, and also make sure to analyze what type of posts they usually add (photos, videos, articles, and so on). You might also become inspired on how to enrich your page’s feed.