8 Best Progressive Jackpots You Can Find in an Online Casino

Progressive slot machines have a huge jackpot. Progressive means that every bet made by every player increases the jackpot – until one lucky player hits it all.

The largest progressive networks in the iGaming industry are the so-called network jackpots, which are developed by a number of software providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Playtech.

How Does a Progressive Jackpot Work?

Every time a user deposits the money, a proportion of that money is applied directly to the jackpot sum. You can start the slot game you wish to play and alter the settings like bet amounts, music effects, customizable pay lines, and more. After that, you have to spin the reels and check the result.

Most slot machines have a set maximum amount that can be won on the optimal combination of symbols and bet lines. For instance, in NetEnt’s Starburst, you can’t win more than 50,000 euros no matter how hard you try.

Types Of Progressive Jackpot Slots

There are three different types of progressive jackpot slots, which we have mentioned below.

Stand Alone Progressives

Progressive jackpot slots became the initial type to get into the online casino gambling market, offering massive jackpot rewards. Because of the way this slot game works, the jackpot sum is only related to itself. As a result, when a user makes a deposit, a specific amount from the deposited money is set aside for the jackpot, which makes it a progressive jackpot.

In House Progressives

In-house progressives are a collection of progressive jackpot slots games with a common prize value. It implies that when you deposit money in any of those games, a little portion is given to the total jackpot sum. Therefore, the jackpot is automatically expanded every time a user deposits the money, even if they do so at the same moment. If any user gains the jackpot, the jackpot is newly set to a new value, and the routine repeats itself.

Wide Area Progressives

This type is the most lucrative of the progressive jackpot slots. Wide area progressive jackpot machines are associated together online or in a physical casino. In addition, they share the same prize sum. Although tied to a single casino, whether physical casino or online, their prize levels are related to sister casinos, allowing them to develop more quickly than house progressives.

Must-Try Progressive Jackpots

Now that you know what progressive gaming machines are, it’s time to take a look at the top online casino titles that can bring you millions.

1. Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is undoubtedly one of the best slots ever developed by Microgaming. It is well known for its high winnings, often reaching several millions.

Alongside all the symbols and features is the Mega Moolah jackpot wheel which is literally the center of attention here.

The random number generator determines when the wheel appears on the screen, and you can look forward to winnings for that reason alone.

There are a total of 4 jackpots at Mega Moolah, with the mega jackpot being the most rewarding one.

2. Mega Fortune

NetEnt’s Mega Fortune online casino pokie is a celebrity among progressive jackpot slots. The win totals here have gone down in network jackpot history as the biggest jackpots of all time.

There are two local jackpots that also offer a windfall, but it’s the Mega Jackpot that gets things really exciting.

Just like in Mega Moolah, there is also a wheel of fortune that is triggered by three or more wheel symbols on the reels.

Unlike many other progressive jackpots, a single glance at the symbols of Mega Fortuna will make it clear what this gaming machine is all about – luxury in all its forms.

3. Mega Fortune Dreams

Mega Fortune Dreams by NetEnt is the sequel to Mega Fortune. Everything in this online casino game is bigger, better, and more luxurious. In addition, there are plenty of exciting features.

Be sure to leave the sound on for a relaxed atmosphere that will immediately put you in a festive mood!

Again, it’s all about the bonus symbols, which are the key to wealth and fame. The other symbols also pay very well, but it’s the bonus wheels that are the ones to keep an eye on.

There are also three jackpots here, one of which is a full-screen wheel with prizes in the millions.

4. Arabian Nights

Arabian Nights is another progressive jackpot slot from Net Entertainment. The theme this time is quite different with a journey back to ancient Persia. The symbols are correspondingly exotic.

The wild symbol is a sultan with a turban and a red jewel, while the scatter symbol is a genie. There is also a soundtrack of its own in the style of 1001 Nights, which gives the whole thing the right touch.

If you want to hit the online casino jackpot, you have to place the highest bet on all lines. There are 10 paylines, all of which must also be activated for the jackpot.

5. Gladiator

There is not much to say about Playtech’s Gladiator slot machine. There is hardly anyone who does not know this Hollywood blockbuster

The sums here often run into the millions before a lucky player wins it all. In addition to the terrific features of the slot, there are numerous small video clips from the film itself, which makes the gameplay really special.

The smallest jackpot starts at 50,000 euros. In order to land the biggest possible win, you have to collect nine golden helmets on the reels.

6. Book of Atem WowPot

The Book of Atem WowPot is colored and themed in the prominent online casino cliche of Ancient Egypt. It is a five-reel, ten-pay line slot that is tied to the gigantic WowPot progressive prize pool.

There are wilds and scatters in this slot along with free spins extra round. If a book symbol appears on the reels, the jackpot is activated. You can find various WowPot games at casinos, which are well-designed and enjoyable to play.

7. Beach Life

The Beach Life online slot features five reels and twenty pay lines, as well as some classic flair. A bold sun, different lollies and ice creams, and an extra treasure are among the icons.

If you land five bold sun characters on pay line 20, you will win the progressive jackpot, which is presently worth over £2 million.

8. Age Of Gods

This classic game features five reels with 20 pay lines. In addition, there is a bonus round along with an opportunity to earn any of the four progressive jackpots of the Age of the Gods.

It was released in the year 2016 and has an RTP of 95.02%. Besides that, the primary one is the Ultimate Power Jackpot, which features an average win of £550,000.