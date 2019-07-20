Products Athletes Use For Better Performance

Whether you’re a natural warrior or a casual athlete, there are products out there that can help you perform better while working out or training.

Regardless if you’re playing amateur football, or likes to hit the gym three times a week, our list of products is guaranteed to help you get the most out of your workout, game, or run.

So without further ado, let’s get into our list of products that athletes use for better performances.

1. Creatine

Almost any professional trainer will tell you that creatine is one of, if not, the best and most effective performance supplements out there. Creatine is used by athletes to improve high-intensity work capacity, muscle mass, body composition, and strength. Creatine is excellent for any activity that requires a rapid energy source during explosive exercises. Creatine is a type of performance enhancement product that almost all soccer, hockey, rugby, and football athletes use.

2. Caffeine

Caffeine has been the subject of a lot of research for quite some time now. Caffeine has been found to be one of the best stimulants for increasing fat oxidation, reducing the perception of effort, stimulate endorphin release during workouts, and energy provider. We all consume caffeine to get us through the day, but athletes consume caffeine because of the benefits it has during high-intensity exercises.

3. CBD

CBD has gained a lot of attention lately due to the various benefits it provides us with. But for athletes, CBD can be an effective tool for after workout recovery sessions. Various CBD products such as creams and oils have become very popular amongst athletes for recovery. CBD helps you sleep better and relaxes you, without having the same effects on your mind as THC. CBD creams can be used by athletes on their hips, shoulders, spine, or any other area that might be tender or beaten up, and it will reduce inflammation and pain in that area. The best thing about CBD is that it was removed by the World Anti-Doping Agency from the list of banned substances for professional athletes this January. For more information about CBD as a sports enhancement product, click here.

4. Protein

Yet another type of product that is excellent for recovery is protein. With physical activity, the harder the activity the more stress you put on your body. The more stress means the harder the recovery. So another way to recover from your workout sessions is to use protein. Protein is rarely used as a source of energy, but rather as a source for repair, construction, and maintenance of muscle mass.

5. Fish Oil

Fish oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that athletes use for pain management and after workout recovery. There are two essential fatty acids found in fish oil, EPA and DHA. Both are great for preventing any inflammation after exercise, and both are excellent in reducing post-workout muscle soreness. This is very important as athletes need to recover faster so that they can train harder the next day.

6. Vitamin B

Vitamin B is essential for the body to function properly. But Vitamin B has been found to be excellent in high-performance workout sessions, hence why athletes use B Vitamins to a great extent. There are a lot of B vitamins out there such as B 6, B 12, folate, thiamine, riboflavin, and more that help athletes get the best out of their workout.