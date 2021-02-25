Probiotic Skincare 101: What it is Plus Must-Haves 2021

If you’ve kept up with beauty bloggers and skincare publishers, you’ve probably heard about probiotic skincare. Tons of people are seeing results, but you still want to know a little more before you jump into this latest trend. So, what are probiotics and how can they help your skin? Let’s take a closer look, along with the must-have products you should try for every step of your skin care routine.

What Are Probiotics?

Probiotics are microorganisms that essentially provide balance. Most associate them with food and their balancing benefits for your gut health, but they have also been shown to be beneficial for your skin too. Most notably, probiotics act as a protective shield and ensure your skin keeps its natural balanced barrier. Also, probiotics provide soothing relief for distressed skin, which is essential if you’re prone to blemishes, irritation, or dry skin.

Finally, when formulated with other skin-nourishing ingredients, probiotic skincare products can help improve the overall appearance of your skin, especially the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, and more. Essentially, probiotics are helpful for a variety of skin concerns, no matter if you have combination, dry, or oily skin.

With the benefits of probiotics in skincare covered, these are the seven must-have probiotic skincare products to have in your skin care routine.

Quality Facial Cleanser

Every great makeup look starts with a clean base. With a quality probiotic facial cleanser, you can scrub away the dirt and grime of the day and prep your skin for the rest of the products in your skin care routine. The secret to finding the best probiotic cleanser is selecting one with powerful super-foods infused in the formula. Also, it should ride the fine line between cleansing your pores without stripping your natural oils or drying out your skin.

Probiotics on their own are highly effective, but with other ingredients in the formula, you have a cleansing powerhouse that will remove makeup and dirt with ease. Ingredients you should consider include lactic acid, chicory root, turmeric root, and blueberries.

Resurfacing Toner

Toners are a great step after your cleanser. While some toners might have alcohol, you should choose one without, since it won’t dry your skin out nearly as much. Plus, with the power of probiotics, you can enjoy a cleaner-feeling face too. Among the ingredients in the best probiotic-based toners, you’ll find glycolic acid, which helps tone and exfoliate your skin. Also, look for formulas with ingredients such as mushroom and beet extract, and turmeric and blueberry extracts. These extracts provide essential hydration and antioxidants for your skin.

Day and Night Cream

Moisturizing is a crucial step in anyone’s morning or night skin care routine. Without it, you could have overly dry skin that fights with the rest of your products. An effective probiotic moisturizing cream will take care of that, with nourishing ingredients that deliver deep hydration. When applied regularly, dull skin can appear revived and feel rejuvenated. Look for a day and night cream that features rice nutrient peptides to help strengthen your skin’s vitality, along with fruit extract rich in antioxidants to further hydrate your skin.

Brightening Eye Balm

Who doesn’t love that bright-eyed look? No matter how much or how little sleep you got, with the right probiotic eye balm, nobody will be the wiser. Reduce the appearance of dark circles with the power of probiotics within high-quality skincare products. The best probiotic eye balm will be easy to apply and will provide seemingly instant relief for your tired eyes. The best part is that when you use it as a part of your regular morning routine, the effects can improve over time.

Along with probiotics, you should consider a formula that packs the power of roses too. Rosehip oil and rosewater are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, which can help your skin and serve as alternatives to retinol. Additionally, any effective awakening eye balm will have topically applied caffeine along with fruit extracts to provide deep hydration and nourishment.

Illuminating Serum

A serum is your magic wand to target the appearance of dark spots and dull-looking skin. If you struggle with these skin concerns, you’re in luck, because a brighter, more refreshed-appearing complexion is only a few applications away. The beauty of serums is how fast acting they are, as they absorb quickly and are an easy step in your regular morning skin care routine. Even when applied underneath your makeup, you’ll notice the difference in your glow.

As for ingredients to seek out, probiotics work to seal in hydration and support your skin’s appearance. Also, tocopherol is a beneficial antioxidant for your skin, included in some high-performing serums. In combination, citrus extracts can help boost the look of your skin’s radiance, while safflower oil hydrates and chicory root can help with your overall appearance if you have firmer skin.

Smoothing Primer Gel

For a glow that lasts, you need a smoothing primer to help brighten the appearance of your skin while providing a leveling effect that helps make your makeup look flawless. Probiotics provide benefits such as helping the formula grip to your makeup without any slipping or sliding throughout the day. The best formulas are non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog your pores. Additionally, you want to find a primer that provides a cooling and refreshing sensation to awaken your face when you apply it.

Additional ingredients to seek out that can boost the primer’s formula include yuzu and willowherb. Yuzu works to brighten your skin’s appearance, which is crucial for the ultimate-looking glow. Willowherb, on the other hand, will help calm your skin, which is essential if your skin is especially blemish-prone. Make a high-quality probiotic primer a part of your morning routine before your makeup for a smooth canvas for the rest of your look.

Daily Probiotic Supplement

A daily probiotic supplement can help provide the skin and digestive benefits of probiotics all in one, so you can feel great and look fantastic too. But not all are the same, so you want to make sure that you’re taking a high-quality supplement from one of the leaders in probiotic skincare.

For example, the Daily Probiotic and Skin Health Complex from TULA Skincare was formulated by practicing gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj. It provides a host of benefits in an easy capsule you can take as a part of your regular daily supplement and vitamin routine. In addition to the balancing power of probiotics, with this supplement, you also get the skin-nourishing benefits of ceramides and vitamin C. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to get your daily serving of probiotics, add this to your routine.