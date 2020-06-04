Twitter Destroys Priyanka Chopra As “Fascist, Racist And Warmongering Bigot”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s hypocrisy makes “nightmare” Lea Michele look like an award-winning activist. The cute couple took to Twitter to send out a very thoughtful, heartfelt statement about the killing of George Floyd.

Standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, the “Lovebug” singer wrote on his page: “Pri & I have heavy hearts … The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue… The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say ‘I’m not racist'”. Etc. Very powerful.

However, Twitter wasn’t buying it.

Priyanka has apparently supported Islamophobic dictators and fascist governments in her native India while endorsing skin-whitening creams.

Here's your rac*st Pri selling skin whitening creams in India pic.twitter.com/O5P7cwqIUt — Ali Baloch ☭ (@maXes_MB) June 3, 2020

And the list goes on: “Yeah Im sure ‘pri’ doesn’t have a heavy heart for the muslims that are being tortured and killed in her country”. “‘pri’ supports a fascist government and sells fairness creams while she cries about injustice in the US”.

Some came to Chopra’s defense: “As for that fascist Modi, notice how no Indian celebrity with huge platforms (SRK/Khans) ever openly criticise Modi? Yes? That’s because they don’t get away with free speech unlike celebs in US without putting themselves or their family members at risk of receiving threats”.

Pri has also flaunted her family’s ties with former PM, and authoritarian dictator, Indira Gandhi. “Priyanka proudly boasts about her family connections with Indira Gandhi, a dictator who imposed emergency, suspended all democratic rights of citizens and arrested all dissenters. Not to forget the countless innocent Sikh lives taken under her rule”, another one chimed in.

Let's start off with the obvious. Priyanka when criticised for warmongering between India and Pakistan, responded by gaslighting the girl who asked her the valid question. So much for feminism. https://t.co/15Cv87Aylt — Sankul (@s3nkul) June 2, 2020

Pri was also called out for praising controversial police chief KPS Gill, who reportedly killed thousands “in an illegal and brutal manner”. “Priyanka has praised a mass murderer on social media. For those of you who don’t know, KPS Gill was a policeman convicted of sexual harassment, killing THOUSANDS of Sikhs in an illegal and brutal manner. He was literally nicknamed as the butcher of Punjab”, Tweetics went on.

“In the film “Fashion”, Priyanka Chopra, playing the lead role, is shown to have hit rock bottom after realizing she slept with a Black man. Priyanka you suck at performative wokeness, let alone demonstrative activism”, critics were relentless.

One user summed it up perfectly: “Priyanka Chopra posts about Black rights in US because that makes her popular in the US. Priyanka Chopra supports Army activity in India because that makes her popular in India”.

Heavy stuff.