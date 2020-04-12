Prince Harry Stripped Of His Royal Last Name

In documents registering new sustainable tour firm Travalyst, Prince Harry uses neither his HRH title nor the family name Mountbatten-Windsor. He also dropped the last name he used in school and in the army, Wales. Going forward, he will be known as Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex. On official documents, Harry is listed as “Individual Person with Significant Control”.

The Royal Family website stated that: “The Prince of Wales chooses to alter the present decisions when he becomes king, he will continue to be of the House of Windsor and his grandchildren will use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor”.

Prince Harry, who now resides in California with Meghan, has offices in London and L.A.