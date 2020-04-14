Prince Harry Will Have To Give Up Hunting As Meghan Dislikes It

Meghan and Harry are both fans of the activist Dr. Jane Goodall and invited her to Frogmore Cottage last June. Speaking to the “Radio Times”, Dr. Goodall said that Harry is finding the move to the US a little bit challenging after turning back to his family.

Both Harry and his brother William are “champions of the natural world”, Dr. Goodall commented: “Yes, except they hunt and shoot. But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him”.

Conservationist (86) thinks that the Duke of Sussex will give up any hobbies and interests that Meghan opposes, especially now when they are no longer members of the Royals and the tradition may not be such a calling.