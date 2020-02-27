Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi to Record a Song

Jon Bon Jovi and Prince Harry are set to re-record Bon Jovi’s single “Unbroken” for Abbey Road Studios, the musician revealed while appearing on “The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky” on Wednesday. The song was originally written for the documentary “To be of service”, which follows the lives of war veterans living with PTSD.

Bon Jovi sent the track to Harry and: “He said yes and stuck now to it, so we’re doing it”.

He sent the song and its lyrics to Harry as a gift to his Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition for service members. Bon Jovi continues to joke: “I’ve been asking, “What do I do? How do I address him?” And then I realized I’m gonna call him “The Artist Formerly Known as Prince.”

The next Invictus Games will be taking place this May in The Hague, The Netherlands.