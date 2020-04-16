Prince Harry Talks “Family Time” In New LA Home During Charity Call

Prince Harry has given a glimpse into his family life with son Archie in lockdown during a video call to the charity organization “WellChild” in the UK. The Duke of Sussex said he felt almost guilty about how much “family time” he was having with his 11-month-old son Archie and wife Meghan in their new LA home.

He described “rolling around in hysterics”, adding that “you’ve got to celebrate these moments”.

Charity “WellChild”, of which the duke has been a patron since 2007, is one of the roles he has been able to keep after leaving the Royal family. During the call, the prince urged those in Westminster to take action.

The two families Harry spoke to were both supported by the charity which helps seriously ill children.