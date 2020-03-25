Prince Charles Is Positive For Coronavirus, His Wife Camilla Tested Negative

Image source: hello magazine

The future king (71) has mild symptoms but remains in “good health”.

Clarence House said: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus”.”He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual”.

Image source: Kxan daily news

His wife Camilla tested negative for coronavirus.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.” Prince Charles had only just met with Prince Albert of Monaco earlier this month, who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Image source: reader’s digest

 

 

 

