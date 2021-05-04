Best Practices to Prevent Major Roof Repairs

Improper maintenance is the leading cause of roof deterioration. This is true when you consider the fact that most homeowners never think about their roof unless there is a problem. Most homeowners expect their roof to be in good condition throughout the roof’s lifespan. In most cases, they are caught unawares when the weather changes or when they notice the first leak and contact a roofer who finds myriad problems. The fact you need to remember is that even the smallest leaks during a rainstorm may be a sign of a major problem.

Considering the protection and structural support your roof offers to your home, it is important that you give it the best care. This means inspecting the roofing materials and fixtures regularly in order to spot early signs of damage. To keep your roof in the best shape, the following guidelines will help you avoid major problems.

Get Professional Roof Inspection Twice a Year

You will never notice a problem until you get up on the roof and take a closer look. You also need to remember that the issue does not just affect the outer part of the roof; there are several other components. That is why you should hire a professional to help with a thorough inspection. Experts recommend getting a professional roof inspection at least twice every year. An inspection should be done at the end of the winter season and the beginning of fall. Fall and winter months bring the most damaging weather.

Look for Signs of Damage Internally

While external roof inspections are crucial, you have to look for damages internally. Get in the attic and look for water spots on the walls and ceilings. You should do the same in every room that is directly below the roof. Don’t forget to check inside the closets as well as other storage spaces. The area behind your furniture must also not be ignored. Your focus during this inspection has to be water spots and mold growth. If you notice any of these, it means there is a leak. You have to find the source of the leak and get it fixed to avoid pest infestation, mold, and dry rot.

Inspect the Overall Quality of the Roof

External roof inspections should begin with the inspection of the overall quality of the roof from a distance. Does your roof seem to be damaged in any way? You then need to get on the roof for a closer inspection of the fixtures and materials. A professional roofer will be able to give a more thorough inspection of your roof because they have the right equipment and knowledge to identify roof problems. A professional will not just look at the outer elements but also the components under the outer surface. They will also inspect the flashing, eavestroughs, and downspouts to make sure water is draining from the roof smoothly. If a professional notices parts of the roof are sagging, this indicates serious structural damage. In this case, your roofer will recommend roof repair Oakville.

Work with a Professional

The best way to handle roof inspections is to work with a roofing professional. The mistake most homeowners make is assuming they will be able to identify a problem on their own. What they fail to understand is there are so many problems that can escape an untrained eye. Consulting a professional is the right way to go when you are not confident in your abilities. Needless to say, roof installation and repairs require specialized tools, skills as well as safety equipment.

Keep the Roof Clean

One of the easiest ways of making sure your roof lasts for years without suffering from any problems is to consistently clear debris. During winter, your roof shoulders feet of fallen snow as well as barrages of hail. It also stands strong against strong winds. To make sure your roof can fight the elements much easier, you need to unburden it from debris.

Debris usually collects in the gutters and the valleys of the roof. It can block the gutters and cause drainage problems that result in leaks, rust, and rot. Needless to say, clogged gutters can jeopardize the integrity of your gutters because of the constant strain and overflowing water, which can unfasten the gutters and expose the vulnerable parts of your home. Keeping the gutters clean will guarantee that your roof drains properly.

Debris that collects in the valleys obstructs drainage. The debris will add unnecessary weight to your roof as well as cause the pooling of water. This will add more strain to your roof and might cause it to buckle. You also need to note that when water pools on the roof, it leads to the growth of moss and mold.

The roof can be cleaned easily by hand or using a leaf blower. The goal is to get rid of all the debris on your roof and inside the gutters. You must, however, never use a pressure-washer or scrape the roof to remove debris.

Remove Moss

Moss grows in humid and wet climates. It also thrives in the shade and on hard surfaces. The roof is the perfect place for moss to grow. While it may look harmless, the growth of moss can cause serious damages to the overall integrity of the roof. Moss will move beneath the shingles to get more shade and continue growing. With time, moss will start pushing the shingles up. This will lead to rot and leaks. Moreover, when the shingles are flared upward, they are more likely to be blown by strong winds.

Getting rid of moss is one of the ways you can ensure your roof lasts long and serves you better. There are several cleaning products you can use to remove moss.

The above are the key things you should do when maintaining your roof. If you need expert help, D’Angelo & Sons is happy to help. You can learn more by visiting their website or contacting them directly.