6 Best Ways to Preserve your Oldtimer – 2020 Guide 

Oldtimers are valuable and rare and the people who are lucky enough to own them know how regular care is important. It is not just about keeping it in a garage, there is so much more and the care should be constant. Besides their incredible appearance, they are also very valuable and maintaining them in the perfect driving state requires commitment. If you are wondering if you are doing everything necessary to keep your car in the perfect state, keep reading because we have prepared tips for perfect maintenance.

Check it regularly

Most people own oldtimers because of prestige and nostalgia, perceiving it as a hobby. However, learning a thing or two about mechanics is crucial so you can recognize the signs of any malfunction if there is any. In case you simply don’t know anything about it, the easiest thing to do is to simply contact a mechanic who will be able to do thorough checks and tell you if there is a need to do certain repairs. Besides, if there is a need for car parts replacements, that will be taken care of much easier than if you start looking for parts on your own.

Check the brakes and change the liquids

This is the step that is necessary for any car, so oldtimers are not excluded. Breaks are crucial for the proper functioning of the car and maintaining the right level of liquids is equally important as well. Check both regularly and you will be on the right path of having a fully functioning car all the time. If you notice that something is not functioning well, contact a mechanic who will take care of the issue.

If you are forgetful, it is recommendable to keep a record of all the scheduled checkups. It will help you to keep up with everything that needs to be done. Also, considering that oil change should be repeated at regular intervals, it will be much easier for you to track when the next one is.

Drive it on a regular basis

All the maintenance and care will probably leave you reluctant to even consider driving it, but this is certainly something you should reconsider. The true pleasure of owning an oldtimer is in the fact that you can hit the road and listen to the wonderful engine sound and feel the leather on your skin. It is a unique aphrodisiac, especially if you share the ride with the person you love.

When you take it for a spin, you will get a chance to fully immerse into the experience and enjoy the uniqueness of your car. It is a chance to be noticed anywhere you go, so get ready to be in the center of attention. Going for a ride will also be a chance to see if there is anything that needs to be repaired.

Clean your car regularly

Since oldtimers are very sensitive and valuable, you must clean it regularly to prevent any damage from grime, salt and any other causes that could damage the car and reduce its value. Simple washing should be sufficient, but you could also wax it from time to time to make sure that it is fully protected and shiny. Also, it is crucial to do the proper maintenance of the interior as well. If you have leather seats, make sure you use the right polishing agent. Not only they will look bright and shiny, but your car will smell great.

Also, make sure you are pretty detailed about all the hidden spots. Look under the hood as well. Be gentle and clean it softly. In addition, keep in mind that you will need to use grease for the universal joints to prevent corrosion and squeaking. This is crucial for proper maintenance. Polish all the spots especially if they are hard to reach because these are usually the places that tend to be forgotten and overlooked.

Cover it

Protecting your car is essential for keeping it in the best state possible. This also means preventing contact with rain and snow as much as possible. If you leave your car too long outside, you can be sure that certain signs of damage will start to show. Water can cause rust and prolonged periods on the sun may cause paint damages. In order to avoid that, you should keep your car in the garage, but also use a cover to make sure that it is protected to the greatest possible extent. Click here autocovers.co.uk to choose the cover that suits your car completely.

You can choose outdoor or indoor covers, depending on your needs and the room you have available in your garage. If you want to keep it in the garage, but want to protect it from dust or moist, then the indoor cover should be sufficient. On the other hand, if you don’t have a garage, then a good choice would be a waterproof car cover. This way, your car is completely dry underneath and fully protected from the harmful influence of water.

Preserve all the documents

Oldtimer’s history is what really counts, so after investing your time and money in your car, it is also important to make sure that the documentation is preserved well also. If you ever want to sell it, the documentation will hold the incredible value showing to the potential buyer everything that he wants to know. Make sure you document all the points of the preservation process, so you have a detailed record of all the repairs.

These were the main ways to protect your oldtimer to the greatest possible extent. Of course, people who are passionate about their cars always find something new to do and dedicate their time and money to keep it in perfect condition. You can always add accessories that will make it more beautiful. One thing is for sure – it is a great hobby and true enjoyment.