How to Plan and Prepare Your First West Coast Road Trip

West Coast is an adventure that almost every American who loves this type of travel, but also tourists who come to see what has to offer, dreams of. The west coast of the United States is widely known around the world because everyone can choose exactly the experience they want and have the best vacation time. But why is it so special? There are many reasons, and today with this text we will try to bring you all the important things you need to know before embarking on such an adventure.

If you are from a non-US country or another continent, you must first check the basic travel requirements, the need for a visa, and the special travel conditions during Covid-19. Only then can you be sure that you will not have problems entering. Fortunately, this information is easily available on sites like viajeaestadosunidos.net and similar to them, so you will have no problem gathering the necessary documents and realizing your dream trip.

Depending on how much time you have available, you can plan your trip to the West Coast and discover all those wonderful destinations, diversity, and much more. This experience is the ultimate perfect vacation, especially for those who are visiting the United States for the first time and have the opportunity to discover and learn much more than what is shown in the movies or what we read in the media. Our recommendation is to disobey and start with this part of the States.

We are sure you already know many of these things, but it is good to mention them again:

Be safe

If you travel by car, make sure it is serviced and all defects are removed. Check the car again to make sure it is working properly. Follow the campaigns for safe driving and obey all the laws and signs on the road. Normally, do not drive too fast, even though you feel the need to do so. Speeding is not safe, and it is really not worth missing this western adventure, just because you did not follow the traffic rules and now you have to pay fines.

Choose the route to take

Today we have online maps available, and with their help, you can accurately mark the route you will follow, depending on which places you want to visit. Do not leave without exploring the surroundings beforehand. Even if you choose a longer route, the most important thing is to have a plan and know what you want from this trip. And it is best to see and experience places among the big cities that will take your breath away and will not leave you indifferent.

Keep in mind that fuels are expensive

You have to be careful when planning your money. There are plenty of gas stations, but fuel prices are slightly higher than in the rest of the United States. Therefore, you must be very precise in your consumption or plan a bigger budget for this trip. Our advice is to go with an environmentally friendly and efficient vehicle or share the cost, instead of traveling with two cars.

If you are single, try to save on accommodation and food. You do not have to go to the most expensive hotels, because along the way you will have enough accommodation and restaurants to be able to eat at a normal price. This way you have more fuel left for the car. If you are from another country, then it is very likely that all this is already organized and included in the price you paid.

Take breaks if you drive for a long time

You need to take a break every few hours, drink coffee, eat, drink water, or just rest. The most important thing is to always have the vehicle locked, and take the key with you, even if you are really just a few seconds away. Of course, this is not intimidation, but only caution and practicality. Even if you decide to sleep in the vehicle for a few hours, lock yourself in. Plan your time carefully so that you have enough space to reach all the destinations where you planned to go.

Buy a travel insurance policy

The road is unpredictable and many things can happen, no matter how careful you are. It is better to be safe than to regret that you did not buy the policy on time. Find out about the best deals, which cover most situations and costs.

Choose your destination

Note that the West Coast tour is epic! Practically, it starts from the border with Mexico and continues to Olympia in Washington, and in the meantime, you will visit San Francisco and San Diego. It is best to drive from north to south, so you can see all the beautiful landscapes that this area has to offer.

In addition to big cities, you can visit national parks, resorts, but also lesser-known destinations and small places, so you can enrich the full travel experience. You can always take a break for a swim and enjoy the beautiful beaches when you have the time and space for it. In general, you should drive many miles, and theoretically, a few days are enough, but it is still good to plan at least 10 days to be able to experience this beautiful landscape as you deserve.

Final words

Every destination can be wonderful if you plan your trip well and commit to having a good time. Of course, take care of the logistical aspects of your trip, especially if you organize it yourself.

Plan your budget as well, because for some tourists it is the biggest problem they face when visiting the United States. West Coast is an experience we recommend to any enthusiast who enjoys driving, alone or with people he loves. We are sure that if you decide to do that, you will never regret the choice.

Watch, learn, enjoy… The experiences you gain while traveling are invaluable and yours alone. Do not let anyone shorten them for you.