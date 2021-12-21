5 Ways NFL Fans Can Best Prepare for the Upcoming Super Bowl in 2022

The 2021-2022 NFL season is already in Week 15 of 18, and that can only mean one thing: the highly anticipated Super Bowl matchup is getting closer and closer. The most important game in the sport, the Super Bowl defines who is the league’s most elite franchise, out of 32 different football organizations.

In America, this is more than a singular sporting event – it is a national spectacle that sees loyal fans and non-sport lovers alike rooting and cheering in front of their television screens while enjoying snacks galore. For those that are in fact long-time football fanatics, there are a few things you can do now to hype yourself up even more for the big day. Read on for some helpful tips on how to prepare for one of the biggest dates in the sporting calendar.

Mark Your Calendar!

We’re rounding the corner into a new year, so that means many people should already be stocked with fresh 2022 calendars around their homes and offices. The 56th annual Super Bowl championship will take place on February 13th at 6:30 ET, and while NFL fans undoubtedly already know that, it can be fun to create a countdown!

Even if you don’t own a physical calendar, mark the virtual one you have on your mobile and set daily notifications to remind you that you are one day closer to watching the action live. After all, the waiting period doesn’t have to be boring!

Find a Reputable Online Betting Provider

A hugely valuable aspect of fandom for many sports supporters is the ability to stake a claim on the teams and players they believe in through wagering. Because it is such a crucial date in football, Super Bowl day sees a large number of bets placed from people around the country and abroad. Nowadays, thanks to major technological advancements that have enabled the industry to have a strong following online, digital sports betting has largely replaced the act of traveling to physical bookmakers.

These sites provide bets on a range of sports, tournaments, and leagues from the most popular events in baseball, basketball, and football, to more niche entries in sports like cycling and darts. Additionally, as virtual bookmakers grow their presence online, they offer more promotions that get people excited about interacting. Fans can use leading sportsbooks, like OddsChecker, to find the latest opportunities by operator and bonus amount to ensure they never miss out. The bottom line: if you have yet to find a reputable online sports betting platform that is regulated in your region ahead of Super Bowl 2022, now is the time to do so!

Organize Everything for Your Watch Party

Since the Super Bowl is so much more than a regular match, it only makes sense that watch parties for the event are commonplace. If you’re a major fan, there’s a high chance that you will be hosting a group of people at your house on the afternoon of February 13th, hollering with them all night long. If this is the case, take these next few weeks to prepare everything for your event. You’ll need to curate a guest list, go grocery shopping, and, if you really want to go all out, invest in some themed decorations.

Food is definitely a priority, as this day is traditionally associated with an array of yummy appetizers and finger foods. Some of the most popular options are dips, chicken wings, pigs in a blanket, pizza, and potato skins. You can even make your snacks themed, by making some of them football shaped. If it’s your first time preparing one or more of these dishes, there are loads of helpful recipes online that can turn even the most beginner chef into a cooking machine. Just be sure to set a timer for things that are going into the oven, so you don’t burn your food while you’re busy watching the football in the other room!

Invest in New Technology

The Super Bowl is notorious for being practically impossible to attend in-person, as only a small portion of tickets are available. In fact, even season ticket holders do not have a guaranteed pass to the big day. If you happen to be lucky enough to score a nosebleed seat, congratulations!

However, if you are one of the many fans that will be watching the championship from home, this is the perfect opportunity to invest in a new high definition TV. This is especially so if you’ll be hosting friends as having the latest and greatest technology can take the viewing experience to the next level. Just ensure that your TV and sound system are working perfectly so that there are no unwanted lags or delays during the live action.

Upgrade Your Fan Apparel

Are you in need of some new fan apparel? Maybe your team has changed, and you still rock the jersey of a player you once supported, but no longer do. This is the ideal time to update your closet to introduce new sports clothing into your life. There’s no better day to go all out with fan gear than Super Bowl Sunday. If your birthday is coming up, make sure fan apparel is at the top of your wish list, and if it has already passed, go out and treat yourself anyway.

Start Listening to Hip Hop Legends

The Super Bowl is a game of intense, nail-biting entertainment, but for around 12 minutes every year, both viewers and players take a break from football to watch musical acts perform on one of the United State’s greatest stages. The Super Bowl Halftime Show features a host of award-winning artists and top musical talent.

Last year’s show saw pop singer The Weeknd grace the stage, and in 2022 the biggest names in hip hop are set to perform. Super Bowl 56 will feature Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem Dr. Dre, and finally Kendrick Lamar, a superstar rapper that gained major attention when he went platinum back in 2016. So, from now until February 13th, curate a playlist with some songs from each artist so that you can sing along when they appear on the big screen.