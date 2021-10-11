How to Prepare for the Movers – 6 Great Moving Tips

Everyone at least once in their life faces the necessity to move to another dwelling. The reasons for changing housing are always different: acquiring your own apartment, changing a house, moving to a rented one. But everyone has one problem — how to properly prepare for the move to save time, money, and nerves.

Of course, you will not read anything innovative here, but thanks to this article, you will be able to organize the process of moving and successfully move from one place to another without unnecessary hassle. All you need to do is remember a few rules, following which the move will be less painful. So, let’s begin.

In the first place, you need to decide how you are going to proceed. It is possible to opt for a DIY option meaning that you will do all the arrangements, pack, and load all of your belongings to the truck. In this case, you will need to ask your friends and relatives for help, at least for carrying heavy furniture and equipment. Otherwise, it is possible to entrust the moving to the gms4you.us team of professional movers.

Recommendations for Hassle-free Move

It is necessary to be ready for a big volume of work. Therefore, it is crucial to have enough time for the process. Ask for at least a week off work making sure that you will not have to get distracted every half an hour for phone calls and emails. Therefore, inform all of your colleagues and ask them to replace you while you are busy with moving. Here are other essential recommendations to follow:

Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today

Take care of the packing material in advance. Before you start collecting things, stock up on boxes, large bags, tape, stretch wrap, colored markers for signing boxes. It will be convenient to assign a different color to each room. So, for example, boxes signed with a red marker can immediately be carried into the living room, black — into the kitchen, etc. Thus, you will not clutter up the space in the new apartment, but immediately distribute the boxes among the rooms. Do not forget to agree in advance with the carrier, do not leave this matter unsolved until the last moment.

Do a big cleaning

In order not to transport unnecessary trash from place to place, we advise you to first arrange a general cleaning. Old things, unnecessary magazines, broken toys — all this will hardly come in handy in your new apartment, but it will take a lot of space when you move. Select items you could donate to charity and feel free space for new things in your life.

Make a list of things

List items by room. This allows you to quickly arrange things in a new location. Try to do everything so that the move would be systematized and convenient. If you have invited friends to help you out, make sure they are informed about your system. Otherwise, helpers can bring chaos to your organized moving process.

Take care of sorting

If you don’t want to write lists, go for regular sorting. Lay out everything according to the rule: books to books, shoes to shoes. By distributing everything according to your interests, it will be easier for you to pack your things. You will not have to deal with everything at once. Sorting allows you to pack your belongings in groups without turning the move into a natural disaster.

Pack everything separately

The main thing to remember is that everything should be packed separately. Choose boxes of different sizes so that you do not have to fill them with items from different groups of items. Firstly, it will cause inconvenience when unpacking things, and secondly, spilled toilet bowl cleaner on kitchen towels or books, for example, will ruin not only this thing but also your mood. Proper packaging is great art. The main thing in it is a competent approach and systematization.

Choose a convenient time to move

Many carriers say the best time to move is Saturday night. The roads are free, there are practically no traffic jams, people are in no hurry. But this is not at all the case. It is better to move in the morning when the movers are not tired yet, while you will have a whole day in reserve for settling in a new apartment. The road in the morning is always safer than at a languid time of day. As for the day, Sunday is the most favorable for moving — you will be successful in everything.

As you can see, there is a lot to take care of. If you do not have an opportunity to get a week off work, foresee enough time for gathering all of your belongings, sorting them, and packing in boxes. Yes, this will create discomfort in your dwelling. But in this way, you will not have to spend sleepless nights after work to prepare everything for the move.

Here are some other tips that will come in handy:

Pack the boxes so that they are not too heavy. Place books in small boxes, wrap dishes in newspapers or bubble wrap. Secure the bottom of the boxes with tape.

Prepare your furniture to move properly. Remove all removable furniture parts in advance. Secure the opening parts with tape.

Start loading the machine with the largest items. Fasten them securely in the truck with special belts.

Before moving into a new home, cover the floor and walls with fabrics, for example, this will help to avoid unwanted scratches.

If you have kids, find someone to babysit. The necessity to entertain your little one in the process of moving will add extra stress to the whole process.

By following the above tips, you should be able to move into your new apartment without any problems. Just make sure you are ready for all this. Otherwise, there are professionals to entrust the move to.