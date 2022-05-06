6 Tips on how to Prepare for House Clearance

Things pile up over time. You buy something and then stop using it. Clothes become outdated and so does furniture. Appliances stop working and you have nowhere to place them. Before you know it, you are in a room fool of the stuff you no longer use and you are wondering where all of that came from. When you no longer can live comfortably in your home, then you know that it is time for house clearance.

House clearance can be quite challenging. Some people attach themselves to stuff emotionally and it is hard for them to get rid of it. The things may remind them of a different time and have great memories associated to those and think that they still might need them in the future.

But, at one point or another, you will need to take concrete steps and remove the stuff you don’t need from your home. Here are some useful tips on how to prepare for house clearance.

1. Find the Clearance/Moving Company

First of all, there is a large number of moving companies that provide clearance services as well. Furthermore, there are companies which specialize in clearance alone.

The reason why it is better to remove junk from your home with the clearance company is that they have all the necessary tools and equipment and it is a lot faster.

According to m25group.co.uk, you should always schedule your cleaning in advance because the company has to prepare as well. They need to make sure which truck to take for the job and you also have to see if there’s any parking spots nearby where they can do their job without getting a ticket.

In addition, no matter the size of the task and the amount they need to carry out, clearances are usually done within a couple of hours. That means that you can carry on quickly, without taking unnecessary days off from work.

Last but not least, moving and clearance companies are recycling a lot of stuff that they take out, which is yet another advantage.

Once you agree on a date, everything becomes a lot easier. You are far from finished, but you have a clear timeframe and you can organize everything for the clearance. What should you do next?

2. Separate Stuff

Before your moving day, you need to organize your stuff that are about to be cleared. Obviously, you might not want to take everything out, so make sure you don’t throw some valuable things away. Furthermore, you can organize your things and put appliances in one corner, fragile items and glass in another, clothes in certain bags or boxes, etc.

This just makes the job for the clearance company a lot easier and they will not go through your things asking you what they should take out.

3. Organize everything in one room/space

All the things that need to be cleared out should be placed in one room. This makes it easier for everyone. Of course, if there are some heavy items, you might need to wait for the professionals to arrive to help you carry it outside and load it onto the truck.

By putting everything in one room, you can just direct the movers once and then let them do their job. If everything is scattered around the house, you may forget something eventually, which means that you may have to return for it later.

4. Labeling Boxes

Even though you are clearing thigs out which will eventually end up recycled, you want to label everything. The reasons you should do that is because you want movers to know what’s located where so they don’t accidentally get hurt or they know something is heavy.

Furthermore, labeling will take a few minutes of your time and it can help you a lot once you start organizing where everything will stand for when the movers arrive.

5. Start Early

One of the biggest tips is to start early. Depending on how many things you plan to throw out, you need to get on it a few days before the movers actually arrive. Why?

Because something that you didn’t plan can happen at any point and you want to give yourself a window to take care of everything. If you start just one day before the move, you will need an entire day for everything and you will feel stressed out.

Starting ahead allows you to organize everything with just an hour or two a day without any rush. Who knows whether you will have to stay late at work…Doing everything that’s in your power to minimize chaos which surrounds the moving day (or just the big cleaning day) is the only responsible thing for you!

6. Have your friends and family help you

Last but not least, you don’t have to do this by yourself. Doing major chores such as this one can really take a toll on you and it is much easier if you have someone who can help you out. Even if it is for a few hours, ask your friends or family members to come over and assist you with these things.

As a thank you, you can make lunch or take them out after everything is over. Don’t hesitate to ask for assistance.

Conclusion

Cleaning your home or apartment, or moving to a new place is really stressful, but if you organize everything on time and prepare for every scenario, there’s nothing to worry about.

This involves checking free dates with the moving or a clearance company and organizing everything with them and preparing and organizing things that you want to take out.

If you ever feel stuck and don’t know where to start, follow this article for the ideas!