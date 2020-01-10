Preparations to Sell Your Home – What to Do

If you want to sell your house, then surely you want to do it quickly. It is a fact that some properties sell faster, and if you have prepared everything, then you might be in luck. However, if this entire process has been dragging on for quite some time, then it is definitely time to do something.

Some of the things that we are going to mention in this article may have never crossed your mind which is why we encourage you to keep reading. You might say that all one would have to do is to clean the house and take out the trash. The reality is that there are numerous other things that you have to take care of in order to present your property in the best possible manner.

The first thing that you have to know is that depending on the location of your home, you have a few options when it comes to whom you sell it. If it is in some secluded area or a small town you have to know that you probably aren’t going to get a lot of calls from people who are interested in buying. Yes, you can list it and show it to potential buyers, but you can also turn to a home buying company. For example, if you live in Pittsburgh you can investigate the work of the Fifth Avenue Property Group.

Repaint Every Room

You might say that this is unnecessary work, but you couldn’t be more wrong. Not only is it essential if the walls are filthy, but you also have to ensure that your home is aesthetically appealing. There isn’t a single person that is going to consider buying a house if there is too much work to be done. Most people are looking for something that doesn’t require many changes. They want to be able to move in quickly since they are already paying a significant amount of money

Another thing, be careful when it comes to choosing the new colors of the walls. Just because you like some vivid ones, it doesn’t necessarily mean that others will too. But, on the other note, you should also avoid white, because it is too bland. Our advice is to go with some neutral shades that are going to make each room welcoming.

Unclutter the Area

When we say ‘unclutter’ we are not only talking about some of your personal or decorative items but about nonessential pieces of furniture. One of the things that you have to achieve in order to make a sale is to make each part of the house appear larger.

So you should get rid of bulky furniture and bookshelves and only leave a few basic pieces such as a sofa and a coffee table. You want to ensure that buyers who enter your home can almost immediately picture how they would arrange everything, and how their stuff would fit into that space.

Due to this reason, you should think about renting a storage area for you all stuff in you do not have enough room in your garage.

It is not Your Home Anymore

An important thing that you have to understand is that the moment you list the house, it stops being yours, in some way. What are we talking about? Of course, you don’t have to move out immediately, but you should remove all the family pictures.

When you are showing a house you have to convince the family that comes to see it that it is their future home, a place where they are going to create many happy memories, and the only way to do this is to ‘depersonalize’ it.

You can only leave one or two decorative paintings, if you want to. Still, it might be for the best to remove everything from the walls, you know, to allow buyers to create a vision of them living there.

Make Small Repairs

In every house, there are some things that are broken. Most of us only deal with large problems and we learn to live with the small ones. Surely, there are some items that you have been meaning to fix but never actually did.

Time has come to get to work. It doesn’t matter how insignificant it may seem, you have to repair everything. Has the light switch been jammed for months now? Go and get a new one. Do you need a special maneuver to successful lock the front door? Go and change the entire lock. Do you see where we are going with this?

As already mentioned, no one is going to take your house as a serious investment if there are too many things that have to be fixed or changed. Obviously, you cannot arrange everything according to one’s liking but at least you can take care of some basic things.

Clean, Clean, Clean

Now that you have completed all the above-discussed tasks, there is another thing that you have to do and that is to ensure that everything is spotless. This is something that you have to do every time before potential buyers come. Make sure to dust everything, vacuum, clean the kitchen and the bathroom, and so on.

Also, don’t forget about those inaccessible areas like the spots behind the couch or the fridge. You have to make sure that everything is cleaned meticulously in order to make a great first impression.

Don’t Forget about the Garden

If you are selling your house, then the chances are that you have a yard, at least a small one. Keep in mind that that is the first thing that people are going to see which is why you have to ensure that it looks perfect.

Mow the lawn, prune the bushes, clean all the debris and the patio furniture, and you can even decorate it with some flower pots. Also, don’t forget to move all the kids’ toys or bikes. Everything has to be picture-perfect.

To sum up, these are some basic things that you have to do before putting the house on the market. If it seems like too much work or you think that you might forget something, you should hire a professional that is going to help you every step of the way.